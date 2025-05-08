Bluewater Launches 2025 Photo Competition

Bluewater is back for the 13th year of its photo competition, featuring three contests where participants can compete for a chance to win €1,000 for their depiction of the 2025 theme: “A Day in the Life.”

“It’s all about your exclusive experience or perception of yachting; show us through your eyes ‘a day in the life’ of a crewmember, be it a yacht charter client or even a yacht enthusiast,” Bluewater’s announcement said.

To enter, visit the CLUB Bluewater page and get more details on the competition. Participants must have an account with Bluewater and update their online profile with contact details so they can be reached. When you’re ready to enter, create a title for your entry, include the location of the photo, video, or drone footage, share your social media details, and upload your entry. Videos and drone footage should be up to one minute long. Your photo or video should capture your “unique perception of yachting.”

The contest is open to all — “whether you are a seasoned seafarer, an adventurous traveler exploring remote parts of the universe, or someone passionate about capturing the reality of yachting.”

Entries will be accepted until midnight on Sept. 12, 2025 (GMT). Winners will be announced on Oct.10, 2025.

