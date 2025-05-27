Has the ‘Sport’ Been Taken Out of Sportfishing?

There was a time when sportfishing relied on decades of intuition, experience, instinct, and all-important gut feeling. Today, while the thrill remains, the sport has been bolstered by technological tools.

As with anything, technology’s a double-edged sword — it makes things easier but at the cost of traditions. Anglers can now access AI-assisted front-facing and omnidirectional sonars alongside enhanced navigational tools. Some say this improves the sport, while others worry it dilutes long-standing traditions.

A New Age

Technology in sportfishing isn’t new, but the pace of innovation and its increasingly central role in tournaments and the superyacht world is.

“Technology is deeply embedded in modern sportfishing tournaments, helping anglers improve efficiency, decision-making, and safety,” said Sasha Motsko, tournament director at the White Marlin Open.

Key innovations include AI-assisted tools, front-facing sonars, and 3D mapping — all enabled by the fleet’s access to increased connectivity through services like Starlink. Showcasing and documenting the sport, Sport Fishing Championship Commission and CEO Mark Neifeld explained technology as a natural evolution.

“Similar to other sports leagues, like NASCAR and F1, if it improves the team’s capability to find, catch, and release fish, we support it,” Neifeld said. “We want to embrace technology as a tool.”

Not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for technology’s arrival into sportfishing. Critics argue that the increasing use of technology moves the emphasis away from a skills-based competition. However, as Neifeld explains, “There is still a human element; it’s an insanely challenging sport. Sportfishing isn’t played on a field; you’re in the middle of the vast isolation of the ocean, and all you see is the earth’s curvature when chasing migratory fish at depths of [more than] 1,000 feet.”

For many, technology has broadened the sport’s appeal. Once extremely niche, technology has begun to make it more appealing to less-experienced crew and guests.

“Technology has contributed to the sport’s growing popularity and accessibility,” Motsko said.

High-tech tools have also played a part in narrowing the generational gap and attracting younger generations.

”We must be able to attract new, younger individuals and teams into the sport,” Neifeld said.

Fish Finding, Made Easier?

A game of observation, one of the commonly discussed tools for sportfishing is front-facing sonar and the widely popular omnidirectional sonar, enabling 360-degree scans. Sonars can reveal fish activity in front of the boat in real time and significantly increase the odds of a successful catch.

For sportfishing, Capt. Tom Francis says, “We are still the same professionals and anglers, but technology has made finding fish easier.” For him, sonar is just another tool and his ‘eyes’ under the water. “We still need our core fishing skills; technology is adding to and enhancing those.”

However, seeing the fish doesn’t equal immediate success; fish behavior, weather, bait patterns, and instinct remain critical, as many anglers would attest.

“Finding them doesn’t catch and release them; lots of things have to happen for you to score a fish,” Neifeld said.

Capt. Francis underscores the technology’s benefits: “Frankly, it’s made it more comfortable and enjoyable.”

Complementary Tools

Not all technology used is fishing-specific. Navigational 3D sonars, designed for safe passage, have the incidental benefit of reducing bycatch and furthering understanding of the ocean’s habitats. “Most navigational charts lack detailed information for the vast majority of our oceans,” said Matthew Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder.

“From a navigational point of view, once it’s deep enough, that’s often considered good enough. But for fishing, you need to know exactly what’s beneath you,” Zimmerman adds. Though not built to find fish, they help identify where sportfish and bait may be.

Enhanced, Electric Efforts

“For competition use, we don’t do electric reels because of the human element to our sport,” Neifeld said.

However, many utilize electric reels designed to supplement traditional gear, offering efficiency for deep-dropping. Not only do they lessen the physical demands of reeling in, but they also allow for automated deployment and retrieval of fishing gear.

Electric reels are sometimes allowed in tournaments. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) permits power accessories only for deploying bait from depth to boat, not for adjusting or retrieving. Power accessories must be removed before hooking or fighting a fish, ensuring the manual battle remains. The longest recorded fight lasted 32 hours.

“Our longest was nine and a half hours; it’s truly exhausting,” Capt. Francis said.

Fishing in the Future

As technology evolves, it isn’t changing what it means to enjoy the sport, but how it’s done — it is no longer just about instinct but about interpreting and leveraging data.

“Ultimately, the blue marlin is the star of our show; the more we can see her, the better the show. Most boat owners and captains look for tools to be as competitive as possible,” Neifeld said.

Tournaments are navigating the shift carefully.

“We evaluate new technologies based on how they impact our core values — particularly sportsmanship and skill,” Motsko said. “There isn’t a formal process but rather an ongoing, thoughtful discussion where new technologies are reviewed as they arrive.”

In the superyacht realm, it’s about balance. Advanced technology enhances the experience, improves comfort, and makes the sport more accessible, especially for younger and less-experienced guests.

“The goal is to ensure that advancements enhance the sport without undermining the integrity we strive to maintain,” Motsko said. No matter how much technology an angler can access, it will never replace the ocean’s unpredictability or the thrill of the chase.

