Highfield Boats and Tohatsu Raise $50,000 for National Breast Cancer Foundation 

Highfield Boats and Tohatsu America Corporation auctioned a special-edition Highfield Sport 360 RIB, finished in pink and powered by a Tohatsu MFS40A EFI 40-hp four-stroke outboard, for their The Big Pink Charity Auction. The auction aimed to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The auction launched Feb. 1 and ran through the Palm Beach International Boat Show, where the winner was finally announced. Bidders were able to compete online for the RIB, ultimately raising $50,000 for cancer research.

“The result was amazing,” said Michael Carroll of Highfield Boats USA. “Not only was the donation the full MSRP of the boat package at $27,999, but when I explained to the winner that the money was going to offering free mammograms for women who cannot afford one, she decided to up the donation to $50,000! That will pay for hundreds of mammograms, which not only are likely to catch someone’s cancer earlier, but also will probably save lives. We are so proud of the result!”

The winner chose to keep her name anonymous.

The Highfield Boats factory supplied the boat from Weihai, China, with the ORCA fabric from Pennel, rigging and logistics from Wright & Johnson USA (Highfield USA), and engine and parts from Tohatsu America. Nautical Ventures hosted the RIB for the auction’s duration.

