Lithium Fire Guard Offers Lithium Fire Containment Solution for Yachts

Fire on board is a mariner’s worst fear, but lithium-ion battery fires are another level altogether. Lithium Fire Guard can help.

“As a captain and trainer of STCW, I know first-hand the importance of precautionary preparedness,” said Capt. Wendy Umla. Although it is not currently mandated, she has begun incorporating lithium battery fire situations into the STCW classes she oversees.

“The methods of dealing with these types of fires, which occur more and more frequently, are critical to our survival,” she said. According to a video by Lithium Fire Guard, 55 superyacht fires have been traced to lithium-ion batteries since 2000, with an average cost of $12 million to $15 million per incident.

Umla has recently joined Lithium Fire Guard as a representative selling lithium fire containment products. “A better, safer method is containment: Protect, Collect, Contain,” she said. Lithium Fire Guard offers the PG 100, a single-stage lithium containment case approved by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for runaway lithium battery incidents. They also have the MG100, which is designed specifically for maritime environments.

Fires on airplanes, yachts, office buildings, or cruise ships are extremely dangerous because there is little space to escape or distance people from the danger. Flames and toxic fumes can quickly become life-threatening in confined areas like aircraft cabins or vessel living quarters.

The containment case is easy to use and easy to store. The “Protect, Collect, Contain” device protects the user while collecting the smoking or burning device inside the case. Once inside, the case is sealed, containing the fire and filtering the toxic fumes with two particulate filters. Water can be added to begin cooling. It can hold the device for up to six hours, keeping the user safe from any stranded energy and potential reignition.

“The MG100 is a product that should be on every yacht, every airplane, in every building,” Umla said.

