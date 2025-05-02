Resolve Academy Hosts 2025 Damage Control Olympics

For the 19th year, Resolve Academy hosted U.S. Navy and Coast Guard teams in a battle for firefighting supremacy. The event took place on April 29 at Resolve’s training facility in Port Everglades aboard the T/V Resolve Vision.

The competition is invitation-only and is designed for officers and damage control crew from U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels during Fort Lauderdale’s Fleet Week. Resolve Marine and its training division, Resolve Academy, launched the event to honor the military personnel who serve and protect at sea.

This year, the participating vessels included the USS New Hampshire, USS New York, USS Cole, and USCGC Tampa. The event was opened by a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Honor Guard, accompanied by bagpipers from the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department members in the Black Pearl Pipe & Drum Corps..

Teams from each vessel competed in four timed, realistic training drills and onboard emergency response scenarios. The day’s events included two shipboard firefighting events with live fire, an interior smoke-filled environment, search and rescue, and a flooded ship chamber. Resolve’s instructors guided the crew through the events of the day.

“This competitive event simulates real-life emergencies that sailors may experience while aboard a vessel at sea, providing them with valuable experience in a fast-paced, competitive environment,” Resolve said in a press release. “The day provides participants with valuable training and the opportunity to showcase their emergency response expertise.”

Each team was timed, and the team with the fastest combined times in all four events won. Teams were also penalized for any safety violations during the exercises. At the end of the competition, the team from USS New York was victorious.

Event sponsors included CBI, Port Everglades Association, the Mission Resolve Foundation, Resolve Academy, Resolve Marine, Summit Fire and Security, and the USO.

Top image courtesy of Resolve Marine

