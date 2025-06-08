Get Fit with Hybrid Yacht Performance

Staying fit on board can be challenging. Sean Joyce, founder of Hybrid Yacht Performance (HYP), is trying to change that. After spending four years as a yacht crew, he coached and trained more than 100 crewmembers, gaining firsthand insight into the physical and mental demands of life at sea.

“During my time on board, I saw firsthand how demanding the job is — long hours, high stress, and a lifestyle that makes staying fit and healthy extremely challenging,” Joyce said. Combining his yachting and fitness background, he developed “a structured, yacht-specific fitness platform designed to fit the unique demands of life at sea,” including small spaces, unpredictable schedules, and limited equipment.

A certified Personal Trainer and Performance Nutrition Coach through Clean Health Australia, Joyce focuses on strength training, fat loss, endurance, and functional fitness, all customized for yacht crew. “[My certification] helped me develop structured, results-driven programs … tailored to the realities of yacht life,” he said.

HYP offers adaptive training programs, yacht-specific nutrition guidance, and a built-in accountability system. The HYP Crew Training App, which launched on May 1 at the Palma International Boat Show, is available for individuals or crew teams. HYP also provides Elite 1-on-1 Coaching, a personalized training experience, and FleetFit Plans, comprehensive crew training packages for yachts from 30 meters to over 100 meters.

Over the past six months, Joyce has tested the app directly with crew to refine the program. “The feedback has been incredible, with crewmembers reporting noticeable improvements in strength, endurance, and overall well-being, he said.”

Programs are available in two- to five-month plans, which can help address consistency issues with rotational crew. Joyce is also developing the HYP PT Certificate, an accredited course launching later this year, which will allow personal trainers and crew to deliver fitness coaching on board.

“My goal is to build the fittest community in yachting, where crewmembers feel supported and empowered to take control of their health — whether they’re at sea or on leave,” Joyce said. “I want to inspire more crew to see fitness as a lifestyle, not just a short-term goal.”

