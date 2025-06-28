Guy Harvey Foundation Showcases Ocean Conservation Films    

The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) hosted the third annual International Ocean Film Festival in partnership with Nova Southeastern University (NSU), its NSU Ocean team, and the International Ocean Film Festival Foundation.

The event, “a celebration of ocean conservation, storytelling, and science,” was a precursor to World Oceans Day on June 8. It featured a line-up of ocean-inspired short films and a Q&A session with several NSU researchers and scientists, including Christopher Malinowski, director of research and conservation at Ocean First Institute; Dr. Mahmood Shivji, NSU professor of marine conservation biology and genomics and director of NSU’s Guy Harvey Research Institute; and NSU Scientist Dr. Susan Caballero.

“We believe in the power of visual storytelling to not only entertain but to educate and inspire,” said Jessica Harvey, CEO of the Guy Harvey Foundation. “Every story shared during the festival, from whale shark conservation in India to coral spawning in the Pacific, underscores how interconnected we are with the ocean and how urgent it is that we protect it.”

Films included:

Disappearing Giants from the Ocean First Institute, which studies the decline in Florida’s Goliath Groupers after decades of recovery.

Deep Look: A Coral is Born, which captures the synchronized spawning of coral under perfect natural conditions.

Wild Hope: Whale Shark Homecoming, by Geoff Luck, follows an Indian fishing community as it becomes a conservation leader to protect whale sharks.

The Human Side of Plastic, Babacar Thiaw, by Andrew Lynch, Ben Ayers, Rush Sturges, documents the efforts of a Senegalese chef who transforms his zero-waste restaurant into a movement against plastic pollution.

SOULS, by Ian Mun, is a montage of underwater photography legends reflecting on their first dives, the ocean’s changes, and why they stay hopeful.

Funds raised from the festival and onsite raffle support GHF’s ongoing educational initiatives, offering students practical STEAM activities and equipping educators with professional development and classroom tools.

Event sponsors included Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Marine Research Hub, and Evans Roofing.

