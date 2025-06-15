Mannheim Launches Plant to Turn Wastewater into Green Marine Fuel

A facility in Mannheim, Germany, has unveiled the world’s first plant to produce sustainable marine fuel from wastewater and renewable electricity.

The Mannheim 001 project, developed by climate tech startup ICODOS GmbH in partnership with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the city’s wastewater utility, demonstrates how electrolysis-generated hydrogen can react with CO₂ from biogas to create clean-burning e-methanol in their patented process.

The result is a scalable, carbon-reducing fuel alternative for marine engines that can be produced cost-effectively at smaller scales.

“Here, a valuable material is extracted from biogas generated during wastewater treatment — ​​an innovative approach that shows how existing resources can be used intelligently and in a climate-friendly manner,” said Professor Thomas Hirth, vice president of transfer and international affairs at KIT.

With more than 9,000 wastewater treatment plants in Germany alone and more than 75,000 in the EU, the innovation could redefine how green fuel is produced across Europe.

“This technology will transform the shipping industry for good and make a decisive contribution to reducing CO2 emissions,” said David Strittmatter, commercial director of ICODOS.

Image by ICODOS.

