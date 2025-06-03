Mexico Magic: Los Cabos by Yacht

From sportfishing to diving, Los Cabos offers an excellent combination of entertainment and natural beauty, both above and below the water.

At the southern end of the 1,000-mile-long Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, Los Cabos offers a rich cultural heritage that stretches from desert landscapes to coastlines along both the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez.

Los Cabos consists of two main towns — San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas — connected by a 20-mile corridor. Cabo San Lucas is livelier and known for its dining and nightlife, while San José del Cabo is quieter with a focus on art, culture, and history.

Fishing

Most anglers are familiar with Cabo San Lucas as a popular fishing destination. Fishing is a year-round activity, but the peak season runs from June to October for big game fish such as marlin, sailfish, dorado, wahoo, and yellowfin tuna. September and October are considered the best months for offshore fishing, while November and March are popular for inshore fishing for sierra, roosterfish, and grouper. Keep in mind that the Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to November 30, with a peak period between August and October.

Rules & regulations

Sportfishing in Mexico is well-regulated to ensure sustainability and protect marine life. Before hitting the swells, make sure your vessel has all necessary licenses or permits. Regardless of whether they are fishing, every individual on board must possess a valid Mexican sportfishing license.

Licenses can be obtained online or at local shops and are valid for as little as one day or as long as one year. Anglers may face penalties for fishing without a license, including fines, gear confiscation, or boat impoundment. Fishing is banned in protected marine reserves and biospheres.

Pay close attention to catch limits: Anglers can catch up to 10 saltwater fish per day, with no more than five of any one species. Additional restrictions apply to certain species — you may only keep one marlin, sailfish, swordfish, or shark per day, and no more than two dorado, tarpon, or roosterfish. Catch and release is encouraged, especially for billfish, as long as the fish is healthy enough to survive.

Mexico restricts the fishing equipment allowed for recreational sportfishing; only angling with a rod and line or a hand-held line is permitted. Each angler may use only one rod, and up to four hooks per line are allowed for bottom fishing. Freediving spearfishing is limited to five fish per day with hand-held spears or band-powered spear guns.

Once you’ve landed your catch, keep a few more rules in mind. In general, onboard filleting is forbidden, and Mexican recreational regulations specify that the fish caught must either be consumed personally or mounted as trophies. (Mexican law prohibits selling, trading, or exchanging recreational catch.) While sportfishing, anglers are barred from catching, keeping, or possessing certain species, including sea turtles, lobster, shrimp, abalone, oysters, and Pismo clams, plus certain fish species, including totuava and cabrilla. If you gut and fillet your fish, a patch of skin must be kept for identification. Charter operators must keep a fishing log of all catches, which should be available for inspection.

See the Sights

There are amazing beaches near Cabo. Medano Beach offers Jet Ski rentals and parasailing for those looking to get the blood pumping. The popular Playa de los Amantes (Lovers’ Beach) is calmer and ideal for kayaking, paddleboarding, and swimming. Nearby Playa del Divorcio (Divorce Beach) on the Pacific side reportedly gets its name from the rougher Pacific Ocean waters. The beaches also provide amazing views of El Arco de Cabo San Lucas — the area’s famous arch and one of its most recognizable landmarks. The arch is accessible only by boat, so take the tender or arrange for a boat from Medano Beach or Cabo San Lucas Marina.

If you’re still craving the water, explore one of Cabo’s spectacular dive sites. Cabo is well known for its excellent diving, including Cabo San Lucas Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The North Wall is popular here, with its steep slope dropping to deep water. Neptune’s Finger includes the famous underwater sandfall, where sand flows down like water traditionally does. The sandfall starts at a depth of 100 feet. Another popular spot is Land’s End, located not far from Cabo San Lucas Marina — dive at the peninsula’s tip, where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez. Gordo Banks has two offshore pinnacles, another popular site for pelagic fish and to swim with hammerhead sharks. Check with the area’s dive experts, as some sites are better suited for experienced divers.

Time to dry off? Cabo offers numerous options ashore if you need a break from the water. For guests — or crew downtime — there are numerous golf courses and spas nearby. Wild Canyon Adventures, about 15 miles by car from Cabo, offers ziplining, bungee jumping, and ATV and UTV tours to get the adrenaline pumping. It also features an interactive animal sanctuary on-site.

Prefer something quieter? Visit the 18th-century Jesuit Mission in San José del Cabo or check out the town’s art galleries during the weekly Art Walk. Consider a trip to Todos Santos, located about 45 miles north of Cabo by car. Founded in 1724 as a mission, it is now celebrated for its art and culture, hosting numerous festivals throughout the year.

You won’t go hungry in Cabo, either — it’s worth checking out the numerous dining options from beachside taco stands to fine dining restaurants.

Marinas

Marina Cabo San Lucas

IGY’s Marina Cabo San Lucas has 380 slips, including 33 dedicated superyacht slips. It can accommodate vessels up to 375 feet in length, with a maximum draft of 29 feet and a beam of up to 63 feet. Electrical service includes 30-amp and 50-amp options, as well as 100-amp single-phase and 100-amp three-phase power.

Crew can access dedicated facilities, including private showers, laundry services, and Wi-Fi. The marina also has a high-speed fuel dock and offers vessel repairs, maintenance, and provisioning. On-site shopping and dining options are available. In 2024, it again received five Gold Anchors from The Yacht Harbour Association and the Marina Industries Association.

Marina Del Rey

Marina del Rey relaunched in 2016, including upgrades like new docks, a modern fuel station, and a redesigned layout. The private boat area accommodates vessels up to 130 feet, while the commercial section across the water welcomes boats up to 60 feet and has a large concrete dock for boarding.

The marina offers an on-site Pemex fuel station accommodating vessels up to 220 feet. During tournament season, the station is open extended hours and features a private, integrated weigh and fillet station. Additional amenities include 220V electrical hookups with 100-amp and 50-amp connections, high-speed internet, and restrooms and showers.

Marina Puerto Los Cabos

Puerto Los Cabos is a 2,000-acre master-planned resort community on the Sea of Cortez, just east of the San José del Cabo estuary. It features hotels and private residences, but also hosts Marina Puerto Los Cabos — a full-service facility for superyachts up to 250 feet, with 200 slips and concierge services. Marine Group de Los Cabos operates the on-site maintenance yard with a 150-ton Travelift and dry-stack storage for boats up to 33 feet.

Whether you’re there for sportfishing or the scenery, Los Cabos has all the angles covered.

Los Cabos Fishing Tournaments

Most fishing tournaments are open to pros and amateur anglers.

2025 Cabo Triple Crown of Fishing: June 19­–22, 2025

pelagictournaments.com

Stars & Stripes Tournament: June 26–29, 2025

starsandstripestournament.com

Los Cabos Release: June 11–12, 2025

loscabosrelease.com

Dorado Shoot-Out: July 19, 2025

vanwormerresorts.com

Ladies Only Fishing Tournament: July 26, 2025

vanwormerresorts.com

Bisbees East Cape Tournament: July 29 to Aug. 2, 2025

bisbees.com

Wahoo Gold Cup/Tuna Shootout: Sept. 20, 2025

vanwormerresorts.com

Los Cabos Billfish Tournament: Oct. 9­–11, 2025

https://cabofishings.com/los-cabos-billfish-tournament

Bisbees Los Cabos Offshore Tournament: Oct. 13–18, 2025

bisbees.com

Bisbees Black & Blue: Oct. 20–25, 2025

bisbees.com

Los Cabos Tuna Jackpot: Nov. 4–8, 2025

loscabostunajackpot.com

