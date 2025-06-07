One Percent Coaching Helps Yacht Crew Navigate Change

Rose Jolis knows a thing or two about being crew. She spent 27 years on the water, first as a chef before advancing to senior and leadership roles. Since coming ashore, she has worked as a charter broker, consultant, and coach. In 2010, she founded One Percent Coaching & Consulting to help crew “find clarity in the chaos and purpose beyond the next contract.”

Jolis has professional training in transformational coaching, behavioral profiling, and personal development, all enhanced by her real-world crew experience. She has recently returned to coaching with a renewed focus.

“My work draws on deep first-hand insight with a focus on high-performance lifestyles and transition planning for those in private service and hospitality,” Jolis said. “When I go to boat shows and I talk to crew about what I do, they tell me they really need the leadership and the guidance.”

Jolis was inspired to start her business after struggling with her own transition ashore. She didn’t know how to translate her skills and values into a life on land. “Coaching changed everything for me,” she said. “Now, I want to be the resource I wish I’d had.”

Coaching can help pinpoint crew issues on board and support crew in overcoming communication challenges or difficult interpersonal dynamics that may affect performance. Jolis offers one-on-one coaching sessions via Zoom, enabling her to work with crew worldwide. She provides individual or team coaching.

“My coaching is highly tailored, confidential, and practical. There’s no one-size-fits-all template — just real tools for real people navigating high-demand careers,” Jolis said. “Whether you’re working on board or transitioning out, I’ll help you gain clarity, confidence, and a more meaningful connection to what’s next.”

