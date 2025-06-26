Quay Crew Becomes Quay Group with Four New Divisions

Quay Crew in the UK has now rebranded as Quay Group, expanding its services into four new markets to better meet the needs of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. The rebranding introduces three specialized divisions, each with its own dedicated team.

Quay Crew, the crew placement division, was founded in 2013 and remains the flagship. New is Quay Maritime, which will connect those with “operational, technical, and corporate roles in land-based maritime positions, supporting superyacht management companies, shipyards, and maritime service providers.”

Quay Estates will concentrate on estates and private households, along with residence staffing, while Quay Family Office, the newest division, specializes in recruiting for single-family offices, corporate investment firms, and asset management organizations.

“This evolution to Quay Group represents an important milestone in our journey from a single-focus recruiter to a multi-division agency serving a wider network of UHNW clients and professionals,” said Tim Clarke, director at Quay Group. “While our name has changed, our core values, commitment to quality, and expert team remain exactly the same.”

The rebrand highlights Quay Group’s commitment to building trusted relationships, offering sector-specific expertise, honest and collaborative recruitment, and personalized service. Each division is led by consultants who understand the unique needs of their sectors.

Want more? Check out Triton‘s most recent issue

Topics: