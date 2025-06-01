SageSeas Launches Leadership Hub

After 15 years as a stew and more than 10 years in crew management, Paula Dickens recognized a gap in shoreside support. Drawing on her experience and insights from captains, she established SageSeas to help foster a stable and positive onboard dynamic.

Her next step is unveiling the SageSeas Leadership Hub (SLH), a subscription-based platform. “The online platform was created to support senior superyacht crew with the realities of modern leadership, communication, and personal wellbeing on board,” Paula said. “The Leadership Hub provides a positive space for learning, support, connection, and sharing insights and experiences.”

Although technical expertise and certifications play a crucial role in yachting, the human elements of leadership, such as team management, communication, resilience, and emotional intelligence, are often neglected and can have a more direct influence on crewmembers’ success or struggle.

“I’ve seen firsthand how challenging leadership can be on board — it’s a role where you’re expected to have all the answers, manage a diverse team of people, deliver high standards, and stay calm under pressure. But who supports the leaders?” Paula said.

The SLH bridges that gap by providing private, peer-to-peer spaces where captains, pursers, and department heads can openly share challenges and solutions. Members can access webinars, workshops, and one-on-one coaching sessions covering positive leadership, conflict resolution, crew culture, crisis management, wellbeing, and more. The platform also offers curated resource libraries to support both professional growth and personal resilience.

As Paula explained, “The goal is simple: to give those in leadership roles the support system they need to lead effectively, and to develop an onboard culture that sustains performance, and positively impacts crew cohesion and morale and therefore crew retention.”

