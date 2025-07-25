Is Yachting Still a Lifelong Career?

The yachting industry is often perceived as glitzy, glamorous, and filled with exotic locations and exclusive adventures. So why wouldn’t you aspire to a lifelong career at sea?



After discussions with individuals around yachting, it has become evident that this perception is largely a highlight reel. While crew undoubtedly experience once-in-a-lifetime moments on the job, it’s crucial to consider the costs associated with such a lifestyle and whether it’s sustainable as a long-term career.



In recent years, the notion that yachting is “a young man’s sport” has gained traction. There are many benefits to this line of work: travel opportunities outside your comfort zone, forming friendships with diverse individuals, a decent salary with minimal living expenses, a strong work ethic, and polished interpersonal skills. Yet, what sacrifices lie beneath the surface and why is this lifestyle now being referred to as “a young man’s sport?”

Committing to a life at sea often means forfeiting significant personal experiences. Many crewmembers miss vital moments like Christmas celebrations with family, the weddings of close friends, and the gradual aging of their parents. As time goes by, they may find themselves increasingly distanced from witnessing their children’s milestones and everyday joys — never mind the pressures that your absence at home might have.



“My biggest regret is missing the funerals of some of my family members; however, I love my job and even though I am away from my family for half the year, I know when I am home, I am fully present for that other half of the year with no distractions,” said Chief Engineer Christian Lawson-Mckittrick, who has been in the industry for 35 years.



“I can’t see yachting as a life-long career anymore as my greatest regret has been not being present with my parents as they aged,” said Chief Officer Michael Whelan, who has spent 10 years at sea. “This has motivated me to cherish every moment I can spend with my own family, ensuring I don’t miss out on those precious little experiences.”



This leads to a pressing question: is this lifestyle worth it if you can only spend half your life with a spouse, children, and cherished friends? For many in the industry, the answer seems increasingly to be no. Conversations with current crew reveal a growing consensus that the sacrifices required are significant, prompting many to reevaluate their priorities. Many current crewmembers are now placing a higher value on time spent at home and are developing exit strategies that will enable them to transition to land-based careers, leaving life at sea behind.



Ultimately, you must consider whether the luxury of a life at sea is worth the personal trade-offs. While the yachting industry may offer a captivating lifestyle filled with adventure, the realities of working at sea present challenges that many choose to reassess as they contemplate their long-term happiness. The draw of the industry must be weighed against the invaluable experiences that create lasting bonds with loved ones. As the yachting industry continues to evolve, crewmembers are increasingly compelled to find a balance between their passion for the sea and their commitment to the life they want to build at home. However, the question we should all be asking ourselves is: does this balance exist?

Chief Officer Wesley Walton has been in yachting for 12 years. He holds a Master 3000gt license with vast experience on high profile charter boats.

