MB92 Receives Corporate Social Responsibility Award

MB92 Barcelona received the 2025 President Macià Placa de Treball award in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category from the Catalan government. The award recognizes the company’s social and economic contributions, along with its investments in sustainability and community development.

MB92 was acknowledged for its forward-thinking labor policies and meaningful community projects. The jury pointed out that the shipyard directly employs more than 200 people and supports an additional 1,000 jobs indirectly. The company has also invested more than €500,000 in training programs.

In addition, MB92 has initiated several community efforts, such as a seasonal holiday toy drive for residents of Barceloneta and donating a coastal rowing boat to the Nereida Project, which helps breast cancer patients. The company also offers vocational training through the “FP on Board” program, enabling students to gain work experience at MB92 and its partners.

“We are extremely proud to receive this award, which is a true recognition of our CSR strategy. At MB92, we are committed to responsible business practices and making a positive economic and social impact in our community,” said Carmen Sánchez, MB92 Group Director of Human Resources and Culture.

The company is also hard at work on environmental initiatives, including reducing noise and light pollution, improving waste management, and shifting from combustion to electric machinery. All the yard’s berths now operate on 100% renewable energy, and vessels are connected to the local power grid to eliminate on-site fuel use. Additionally, the yard has installed artificial reefs in the port and launched “Refit for the Future” in 2023, a sustainable refit program aimed at decreasing superyachts’ environmental footprint.

