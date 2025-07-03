Miami Charter Yacht, LLC Sues Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas faces a lawsuit for deceptive practices by Miami Charter Yacht, LLC. According to a statement from Fort Lauderdale law firm Kelley | Uustal:



“We filed this class action lawsuit challenging Safe Harbor Marinas’ pattern of inflating customer invoices with unauthorized and deceptive charges unrelated to work they actually performed. Making matters worse for vessel owners, the coercive ‘cash for splash’ policy forces customers to pay in full before their vessel can even leave the marina.”

The complaint states that Miami Charter Yacht’s experience at Safe Harbor’s Charleston facility highlights the defendants’ allegedly widespread deceptive practices. In late 2024, the plaintiff’s yacht, the 76-foot Sanlorenzo Vasiliki, went in for repairs and was ultimately billed with numerous unauthorized surcharges and inflated fees.

Miami Yacht Charter is claiming “breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and violation of South Carolina’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.” They are asking for a jury trial, plus “monetary damages, restitution, and injunctive relief on behalf of itself and the proposed class.”

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages and restitution for boat owners across the nation. “We believe there are many more yacht owners who have been victims of this same overbilling scheme who will be entitled to relief through this lawsuit,” said CristinaPierson of Kelley | Uustal. Safe Harbor operates 138 marinas in approximately 24 states.

