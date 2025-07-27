Quay Figures Launches Uniform Options for Women

If you’re looking for more female crew uniform options, your answer may be Quay Figures. Former Bosun Ellen Young founded her clothing brand in March 2025, specifically for women on deck and in the engineering department.

“My mission is to make sure women in these departments feel comfortable and confident in their uniform,” Young said. She was driven by her personal experience as a woman on deck, “frustrated and embarrassed” by her uniform. With limited options for fit and style, she realized the problem was widespread — every woman she has spoken to has received shorts that don’t fit, a skort (not practical for work on deck), or even men’s clothing.

“Women want to be taken seriously in these roles,” Young said. “We are coming up in volume and certifications. Uniform is one small thing that can be changed in this industry to support these women and reflect the evolution of these traditionally male roles.”

Young knows what these women want and need from their uniforms. She currently offers a collection of three shorts — board shorts, “on charter” shorts, and “off charter” shorts — and one engineering coverall.

“I have designed shorts with intricate details that were lacking in my uniform,” she said. “I have included zippered pockets, large functional pockets, a high waist design, room and stretch in the thigh gap, with stretchy fabrics. They’re designed for performance while having a flattering silhouette.” She aims to bridge the gap between what’s available and what women truly want, which boils down to being able to do the job comfortably.

More importantly, she wants to empower women by supporting and encouraging their professional growth in the industry.

Related Posts FarSounder launches sonars FarSounder announced a new generation of navigation sonars. The new 3D forward-looking, obstacle avoidance sonars are the FarSounder-500 and FarSounder-1000.Features include longer detection ranges, in-water…

USCG launches app The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a boating safety app that incorporates several safe boating practices in one place. Users can use the app to…

Yatco launches charter system Florida-based Yatco, a yachting industry search engine, has launched its Charter Pro System, connecting the world’s charter companies. The system features high-resolution media, two-way API…

Topics: