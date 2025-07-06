Railblaza Launches New Inflatable Fishing Platform

Check out the new hybrid inflatable fishing kayak from Railblaza for your next fishing charter — or some time off the boat.

The Mule draws from the stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and kayak to create a “next-generation fishing platform,” with the agility of a lightweight SUP and the utility of a fishing kayak.

“Whether you’re sight-casting redfish or sneaking up on a school of bonefish, The Mule brings premium performance to adventurers who prefer their water shallow and their setup dialed,” said Andrew Moczygemba, CEO of RAILBLAZA USA. “Bringing everything paddlers love from both SUPs and kayaks, The Mule is ready for any challenge. It’s truly a shape-shifting vessel that adapts to whatever gear, style, and target users set.”

When inflated, The Mule offers anglers a wide, stable deck for casting or reeling in fish. Multiple RAILBLAZA mounting points help keep gear secure and organized. Its hybrid design includes an industry-first tracking keel for quiet, precise navigation, “offering anglers a shallow-water stealth unmatched by other watercraft.” When deflated, it’s lightweight, making transport and storage easy.

Railblaza’s The Mule will be on display at ICAST in Orlando, Florida, in July.

