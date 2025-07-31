The Fine Print: A Brief Guide to Crew Contracts

It might seem like paperwork is a heavy burden in yachting, but it can also serve as protection on the job. At the very least, crew should have an employment contract before they step foot on a yacht or start a new job.

There are protections for crewmembers under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), which establishes international standards for crew welfare. It requires that all crewmembers covered by the MLC have a Seafarer’s Employment Agreement (SEA). However, not all countries, including the United States, are signatories to the MLC, and private vessels are also excluded. Still, there are other protections through U.S. maritime regulations. Your employment contract is your first defense.

Nevertheless, most of the crew agents noted that they generally know crewmembers who work without a contract.

“You would think it would be standard by now,” said Marcy Williams, director of crew placement at Northrop & Johnson in Fort Lauderdale. “Most boats will have a SEA in place, but some still do not. In my opinion, those boats are not professionally run, and I would be very careful as you, as a crewmember, are not protected.”

At its core, the contract outlines your job duties and compensation. Be cautious about starting a new job based solely on a handshake or personal connection. If something goes wrong and the terms of your employment are not in writing, you may end up stranded without repatriation or have a harder time getting your final pay.

“Get [the contract] in hand before you join the boat — there’s nothing worse than joining a boat, and they go, ‘Oh, you’re on 5,000, not 6,000.’ And you’ve got nothing to [prove otherwise]. It’s just common sense,” said Liam Dobbin, managing director of Wilson Halligan. He deals with both private and MLC vessels, and he noted that those under the private banner offer a “variation of an MLC contract,” while also acknowledging that it’s not unheard of for some boats to work off a handshake or an email. However, it’s just a complication crew don’t need if something goes wrong.

“Sadly, yes, I have spoken with a few crew who asked for advice about what to do when they are not being offered contracts,” said Don Mckee, cofounder and director of YOA Yacht Crew. It’s up to the crewmember to ask for one and advocate as much as possible for themselves. Make sure that all employment details are documented in writing and outlined in the contract.

Once you have a contract, review it carefully. This may sound like common sense, but Mckee shared that many crewmembers over the years have told him that they never actually read their contracts. Don’t do this — crew need to know that the terms they were promised are the terms actually included in the contract.

Know your entitlements and responsibilities. McKee recommends that crew check whether the leave, salary — including how and when it will be paid — and benefits are listed, what the repatriation conditions are, and what the medical entitlements are. He also advises checking all the basics, like whether the boat name on the document matches the boat you interviewed for. For that matter, make sure your name and all your personal details are correct.

Williams also advises new crew to do their research to ensure they’re familiar with the industry standards for the position they’re applying for. “If the salary is exceptionally low, there is a reason for that, and I would be wary,” she said.

While salary and benefit negotiation ashore is usually expected when it comes to job contracts, green crew just starting in the yachting industry may find there’s not a lot of wiggle room on yachting terms. New crew don’t typically have a lot of leeway, said Lauren Cotton, president of Cotton Crews — unless you have a skill or license the boat really needs.

McKee agrees that perhaps negotiation is possible in some cases, but “I believe that it would probably be the most beneficial to earn the benefits by proving oneself first. Typically, salary is negotiated upwards after a successful trial.”

At the end of the day, crew only hurt themselves if they don’t have a contract. At a minimum, every crewmember should have a basic one. If any program seems reluctant to provide a contract, it’s probably a red flag. On the bright side, Dobbin has noticed a trend among the younger generation of crew. He notes that these younger workers prefer their “documentation, compliance, regulations, and all the boxes ticked,” so perhaps that shift is starting.

