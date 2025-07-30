The Realities of Leaving Yachting: What Next

In an industry of adventure seekers, most crew start without much thought about life after yachting. The typical plan of “I’ll do a few seasons, save up, and travel,” leaves the reality of exiting both liberating and terrifying. The truth is, returning to land life is tougher than many admit. Triton spoke to former crew who made the jump to shore to share what it’s really like.

Loosen the “Golden Handcuffs” Slowly but Wisely

If you joined the yachting industry for adventure, chances are it was the salary that kept you in longer. There’s a reason it’s called the “golden handcuffs,” and it isn’t just the paychecks; everything on board is provided. You can go years without buying a single tube of toothpaste.

“Don’t be afraid to do it. I was so scared to tell people I didn’t want to become a chief officer because the only route to success or the top is becoming a captain. Says who? Own it and run with it,” said Liberty Nogueira, former bosun and founder of OnDeck.

When you eventually finish, all the costs of everyday life hit, especially in a world where prices are rising. Former crew emphasize the importance of preparing financially, well before leaving.

Depending on your career move, you may need to start at the lower end of the salary band. If you want to start a new venture or pursue further education, this means investing. The advice? Build up a financial cushion before you leave.

Discover Where You Want To Put Roots Down

It’s not so much about what you’re going to do but where you’re going to do it. When your passport stops filling with stamps, you leave behind a home that constantly moves, with friends and family scattered everywhere. The idea of settling can feel overwhelming.

Some crewmembers head back to their home countries, while others move to places they spent time in along the way. Choosing a location is more than just personal preference. There are logistics to consider, such as residency permits, visa requirements, and tax implications, which influence where you live and work next.

Find your Community and Support Systems

Another challenge is the potential lack of social life. On board, you live and work with the same people 24/7, and leaving this can feel isolating.

Former crew often talk about the contrast between living spontaneously and the reality of planning activities weeks in advance on land. Most recommend finding a local support system, whether that’s joining a sports club, reconnecting with old friends, or beginning a new hobby.

“Be gentle with yourself! I still feel strange on land, but the routine, and being around non-yacht people, is starting to feel more relaxing instead of feeling out of place like I used to,” said Ciara Farrow, former chief stew/purser and founder of SevenStar.

You’ll Miss the Perks, but It Gets Easier

As much as you may crave your own space, being able to attend family events, or watching Netflix on the sofa, don’t underestimate how much you will miss the yachting lifestyle. Spontaneous days off, beach barbecues, exploring a new city, and watersports on tap aren’t so easy on land. Working hard and playing harder is the essence of being crew, and replicating that on land isn’t as simple.

However, with time, new hobbies, and a healthier work-life balance, many former crewmembers say they have learned to embrace the different pace of life on land and find joy in the routine, even in the “normal,” everyday aspects.

The slower pace is hard to get used to, but in the long term, you will thank yourself for investing in yourself and your future. The same drive that served you at sea will carry you far in business,” said Kate Teare, former stew and founder of Studio Voyage.

Plan Your Exit Strategy in Advance

It’s okay if you don’t have a plan A when it comes to life ashore.

“Release the pressure of ‘leaving for good,’ or feeling like a failure if you want to come back. Maybe you just need a break,” said Madison Jay Brauer, chief stew and founder of Shore to Sea.

If you’re considering stepping away from yachting, now’s the time to explore what life ashore could look like. Every ex-yachtie emphasizes the value of research, upskilling, and connecting with those who have already been through this experience.

Most importantly, be kind and patient with yourself, build financial stability, and create a plan to help ease the adjustments. Leaving yachting isn’t an end, it’s just the start of your next adventure.

