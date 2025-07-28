Two Die After Boat Collision in Biscayne Bay

Two people died after a barge collided with their small sailing yacht in Biscayne Bay, Miami, this morning. According to local media reports, rescuers pulled six people, including five children, from the water after their sailboat sank off Hibiscus Beach on July 28. MSN reports that the two victims were children.

According to Local 10, the ABC News affiliate in South Florida, the vessel belonged to the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation. Local 10 reported that a barge appeared to have struck the sailboat around 11:15 a.m. in Biscayne Bay, causing the vessel to sink. The adult and five children who were aboard the sailboat were thrown overboard in the collision.

Divers and rescuers from multiple local agencies responded, recovering all six people from the water, but Local 10 later reported that two victims had died at Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to the ABC affiliate, a Coast Guard statement said that “one (victim) is currently unresponsive.”

A Miami Beach Police statement on X at 12:54 p.m. indicates that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has now taken the lead in the investigation.

The Miami Yacht Club issued a statement about the accident:

“The Miami Yacht Club can confirm that an incident occurred earlier today on the water involving youth participants of the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation.



At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts. Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.



This is a developing situation, and we ask for understanding and patience as we verify information. Additional statements will be provided as soon as more confirmed details become available.”

