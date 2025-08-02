Crew Support with WaveWellness Solutions

Xanthe Bowater is shaking things up. The former crewmember was inspired to create WaveWellness Solutions after returning to yachting after a four-year hiatus.

“I jumped in as stew again — but I couldn’t shake the question: why hadn’t anything changed when it came to how we talk about mental health and wellbeing on board?” she said. “That’s when I shifted into a freelance role and started building this project.”

WaveWellness Solutions offers a subscription-based wellbeing platform for crew, by crew. “We offer therapy, fitness, nutrition, and financial wellbeing support — all aimed at helping crew perform at their best and reducing the risk of burnout, conflict, or turnover on board,” Bowater said. “My therapy journey since returning to New Zealand in 2018 helped me realize just how much more awareness and access to support we need in this industry.”

WaveWellness officially launched in February 2025. Bowater learned basic coding to build her site and personally interviewed every therapist, dietitian, fitness expert, and financial advisor.

The monthly subscription fee includes one-on-one sessions with psychotherapists who understand yachting, as well as 24/7 access to a library of mental health tools, meditations, fitness plans, and educational content. Chefs and stews receive biannual check-ins with a dietitian to support onboard nutrition, and WaveWellness also partners with ClassPass to give crew access to gyms and studios worldwide, along with a library of on-demand workouts. All crew can access an online portal for content, book appointments, and connect with providers, with confidentiality a core component.

“What sets WaveWellness apart is our whole-crew, holistic approach. No one else in the industry is offering mental, physical, and financial well-being support to entire crews in this way,” Bowater said. “When a full crew is supported, it creates a cultural shift on board — and that’s where the real impact happens.”

“If … you aren’t prioritizing your crew’s well-being, it’s time to ask why not,” Bowater said. “Crew sacrifice a lot to be here — missing weddings, births, funerals — all to keep your operation running. If you’re not offering them real, consistent support in return, then don’t be surprised when they burn out or leave. There are better ways to do this, and WaveWellness is here to help lead that shift.”

Related Posts Crew Eye It looks as though 164-foot M/Y Arianna has sprouted sails in this iPhone photo taken by Capt. Ian van der Watt of M/V Copasetic. Behind Arianna…

Yacht crew rules poster A captain shared these crew rules, reminiscent of the book "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten." Illustrated by Triton cartoonist Steve…

Crew Eye Crew Eye features photos with details on the scene and the photographer. Send us images of yachting as you see it, in all its beauty…

Topics: