Fashion Designer Found Dead at Hamptons Yacht Club

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra was found dead on a boat at The Montauk Yacht club in Montauk, NY, on Tuesday, Aug. 5, according to a press release by the Suffolk County Police. Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, was found at approximately midnight by East Hampton Town Police after a 911 call reported a woman unconscious on a boat.

Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR on Nolan-O’Slatarra, but she was pronounced dead by first responders. An autopsy conducted on Nolan-O’Slatarra did not show evidence of violence and her final cause of death is pending further examination, according to Suffolk County Police.

Nolan-O’Slatarra founded East x East, a sustainable resort wear brand that, “was founded on the belief that fashion should not come at the expense of our planet,” according to her social media accounts and the company’s website. Her social media accounts also state that she founded Brand Growth Consultants, a consulting business that looks to help businesses unlock their full potential according to their website.

Related Posts Exumas yacht club to renovate Staniel Cay Yacht Club in the Bahamas will close most of their facilities for renovations in October, but the marina will remain open for dockage,…

Annapolis Yacht Club burns Annapolis Yacht Club was on fire Dec. 12 according to several news sources. Reports said the three-alarm fire began about 2:30 p.m. in Annapolis, Md. WUSA9…

Yacht Club de Monaco opens new premises HSH the Sovereign Prince Albert II, accompanied by the royal family and the building’s architect Lord Foster officially opened the new premises of the Yacht…

Topics: