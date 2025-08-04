Why Yacht Crewmembers Become Brokers

For many professional yacht crewmembers, the decision to leave life at sea isn’t the end of their maritime journey — it’s just a change of course. One of the most common transitions is from crew to yacht broker, a move that might seem like a natural next step. After all, who better to sell or charter yachts than someone who has lived and breathed life aboard?

But does this transition really work? Is onboard experience enough to succeed in the high-pressure world of yacht sales? And what do those who’ve made the leap wish they’d known before making that transition to life on land?

We spoke with Tristan Mortlock, former superyacht captain and now director of Mortlock Yachts, about his own transition and whether brokerage life lives up to expectations.

Why Crew Consider Brokerage

From the outside, moving into brokerage makes sense. Crew know yachts from the inside out, have experience with ultra high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), and bring firsthand understanding of the service and operational standards clients expect.

“Having run yachts, you understand the operational realities — layouts, crewing needs, running costs, even the limitations of design,” Mortlock said. “That kind of insight builds instant credibility with buyers and charter clients alike.”

Beyond technical knowledge, former crew are often well-versed in the interpersonal dynamics required to succeed in a client-facing business. Mortlock points out that years of catering to UHNWI guests on board help hone emotional intelligence — reading personalities, anticipating needs, and maintaining professionalism under pressure.

Add to that a global network developed over the years at sea — owners, captains, shipyards, surveyors — and you’ve got the foundation for a serious career in sales.

The Challenges No One Warns You About

The move isn’t without growing pains.

“The transition from a stable salary to full commission is a big one,” Mortlock said. “You need discipline, savings, and patience, especially in the early days when deals are few and far between.”

Another surprise for many new brokers is just how complex the business side can be. Learning contracts, VAT law, charter management structures, and CRM systems is often a steep learning curve for those used to the structured world of onboard life. And then there’s the emotional rollercoaster.

“Deals fall apart. Clients ghost you. Months go by without a paycheck. It can be heartbreaking if you’re not mentally prepared,” Mortlock said.

The Perks of Life as a Broker

Despite the challenges, many former crewmembers find brokerage incredibly rewarding — especially those with an entrepreneurial mindset.

“You control your time, your business, your brand. The earning potential is unlimited, and every deal is a new puzzle to solve,” Mortlock said.

For those who still love the yachting lifestyle but want more stability or freedom, brokerage offers a unique blend. Travel remains part of the job — boat shows, viewings, and client visits keep things dynamic — without the 24/7 operational stress of life onboard.

“You’re still deeply connected to the superyacht world, but with more personal freedom,” Mortlock said.

Lessons from the Journey

Looking back, Mortlock says there are a few things he would do differently if starting over.

“I would’ve started building a proper database from day one — keeping track of every contact, lead, or conversation. That’s invaluable long-term,” he said. “And I wish I had shadowed experienced brokers early on. Watching how deals unfold in real time accelerates learning.”

He also emphasizes the importance of qualifying clients. “Spending time upfront to understand if a client is serious helps you avoid wasting time with ‘fender kickers.’”

That said, there are key choices he wouldn’t change.

“I leaned into my experience as a captain — that was always my strongest selling point. And we’ve stayed client-focused, treating everyone with the same service mindset we had on board.”

Interestingly, Mortlock credits the Super Yacht Captain YouTube channel as one of the most powerful tools for building visibility and credibility. “It’s where the majority of our clients discovered us. Content builds trust.”

Is It a Good Fit for You?

So, is becoming a broker the right move for former crew?

The answer depends largely on mindset and long-term goals. Transitioning from a structured team environment to a self-directed sales role requires resilience, adaptability, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Success in brokerage isn’t guaranteed — but for those who combine deep industry knowledge with relationship-building skills and a willingness to learn about the business side, it can be a highly rewarding path.

With the right preparation and persistence, moving from sea to sales can offer a fresh chapter in the yachting world — one that keeps you close to the industry you know, while opening doors to new challenges and opportunities.

