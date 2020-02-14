News

US customs in St. Thomas relocated

U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations in the Cyril E. King Airport Terminal and at the Edward W. Blyden Marine Terminal on St. Thomas have been temporarily relocated until further notice, according to a statement issued Feb. 10.

At the CEK Airport, passengers will clear at Checkpoint A near Gate 1. Longer wait times are expected.

At the Blyden Marine Terminal, CBP operations have been relocated to the Urman V. Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook. All foreign passenger vessels, including ferries from the British Virgin Islands, will clear CBP at Red Hook until the Blyden Terminal is reopened.

CBP has relocated its operations to ensure that travel and commerce will not be interrupted while the Virgin Islands Port Authority completes emergency repairs during construction projects underway at both terminals, according to an agency press release.