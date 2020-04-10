The Triton

Where in the World

Brokers expect yachting to bounce back quickly

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

By Lucy Chabot Reed

Expect the yachting industry to bounce back quickly when the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted, according to a panel discussion hosted online Wednesday by the International Yacht Brokers Association.

“Our clients want to get back out on their boats,” said Cromwell Littlejohn, commercial director with Fort Lauderdale-based Northrop & Johnson. “The overall mood is positive. A couple boats in the sales pipeline, negotiations are ongoing after sea trials and we expect to close on them in the coming weeks. And brokers are still showing boats, and doing it properly.”

IYBA hosted the 30-minute webinar, “Responding to Challenging Market Conditions”, to discuss what brokers were hearing from their clients and how this downtime might impact the sales process moving forward. The webinar attracted more than 500 industry professionals listened in on the 30-minute webinar, many streaming comments that they appreciated the discussion and looked forward to more.

“People are home and they are doing their research,” said Abbey Heimensen, director of marketing with MarineMax. “When those calls come in, follow up. Those people are very, very serious. … These people are standing there, waiting, so we have to call them. They are ready.”

Littlejohn expects that if the restrictions are lifted early enough in the summer, that the charter season should rebound “nicely”. Many charters have been rescheduled instead of cancelled, and contract addendums will allow further reschedulings if ports don’t open. Northrop & Johnson will waive the cancellation fee for trips cancelled because of COVID, and it will include trip cancellation insurance for charters booked this month.

In terms of sales, the brokerages said this downtime in the economy is the perfect time to get back to basics.

“I told them [NJ brokers] to mind your darned business,” Littlejohn said. “That’s mind, with a D. Reach back out to your clients, respectfully right now. This is a great opportunity to get back to what we should be doing all the time.”

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Captain urges all crew to follow COVID rules; virus spreads without knowing

Captain urges all crew to follow COVID rules; virus spreads without knowing

By Lucy Chabot Reed The captain of a 130-foot Westport docked at a marina in South Florida called this week to express concern at what …

| , | 0 Comments
New WhatsApp group launched for yacht captains dealing with COVID-19

New WhatsApp group launched for yacht captains dealing with COVID-19

SSan Diego-based YachtAid Global, in cooperation with AYSS Superyacht Global Network, has created a WhatsApp chat group called COVID-19 …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht captains share what COVID-19 has done to their world

Yacht captains share what COVID-19 has done to their world

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed As information changes quickly for yacht crew in a COVID-19-pandemic world, The Triton reached out to …

| , , | 1 Comment
Chef Thierry Goulard dies over Valentine’s Day in St. Barts

Chef Thierry Goulard dies over Valentine’s Day in St. Barts

By Graham Barnes Thierry was a larger-than-life character with a heart so kind and full of love. He appreciated every second of every …

| , | 3 Comments