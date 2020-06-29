News

Saxon joins Vikand

Posted on by in Business

Fort Lauderdale-based maritime health company Vikand has added yachting veteran Bob Saxon to its advisory board.

With over 40 years of experience in yachting, Saxon has been a pioneer in yacht management, crew management, yacht build projects and yacht charter specializing in the luxury yacht space. He has held several senior executive and leadership positions including president of Camper & Nicholsons USA and president of International Yacht Collection. He is also founding president of the International Superyacht Society.

Bob Saxon

“We are especially pleased that Bob Saxon has joined our team of maritime experts as Vikand furthers its position as a public health thought and practice leader,” said Vikand CEO Peter Hult. “The strong interest in our services we see as the yachting community responds to the new challenges makes Bob’s arrival a welcome win-win proposition for all as Vikand keeps proving its focus and abilities to help the global maritime industry succeed through past and present challenges with innovative medical service and technology”

Vikand offers 24/7 medical management, consulting, biomedical equipment maintenance and sales, case and claims management, medical escort service, and air and surface decontamination solutions to the cruise ship, yachting and commercial industries.