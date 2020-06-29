The Triton

News

Saxon joins Vikand

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based maritime health company Vikand has added yachting veteran Bob Saxon to its advisory board.

With over 40 years of experience in yachting, Saxon has been a pioneer in yacht management, crew management, yacht build projects and yacht charter specializing in the luxury yacht space. He has held several senior executive and leadership positions including president of Camper & Nicholsons USA and president of International Yacht Collection. He is also founding president of the International Superyacht Society.

Bob Saxon

“We are especially pleased that Bob Saxon has joined our team of maritime experts as Vikand furthers its position as a public health thought and practice leader,” said Vikand CEO Peter Hult. “The strong interest in our services we see as the yachting community responds to the new challenges makes Bob’s arrival a welcome win-win proposition for all as Vikand keeps proving its focus and abilities to help the global maritime industry succeed through past and present challenges with innovative medical service and technology”

Vikand offers 24/7 medical management, consulting, biomedical equipment maintenance and sales, case and claims management, medical escort service, and air and surface decontamination solutions to the cruise ship, yachting and commercial industries.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

M/Y Vanish, a Sunseeker thought to be about 65 feet, caught fire and was destroyed today at Valentines Marina on Harbour Island in the …

| , | 0 Comments
Former cook/stew wins MIASF Golden Anchor award

Former cook/stew wins MIASF Golden Anchor award

By Lucy Chabot Reed Former yacht crew member Patience Cohn won the Golden Anchor Award for 2020, the most prestigious award given by …

| , , | 2 Comments
Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco will not host a Monaco Yacht Show this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 30th edition of the show is now …

| , | 0 Comments
Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

It used to be that people would ask yachties “You get paid to do that?” Now, in the social media generation, the questions crew get …

| , | 0 Comments