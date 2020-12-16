Topics

Restoration of Hurricane Hole begins

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction has begun on the restoration of Hurricane Hole marina on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Renamed Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, the iconic destination has been reimagined to include luxury residences, retail services, dining, and amenities designed for owners, guests and crew.

Completion of the marina is slated for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once complete, the marina will feature 6,100 linear feet of deep-water dockage with slips up to 420 feet in a combination of floating and fixed concrete docks. The marina sea walls are designed to reduce wake and wave action in all conditions. The five-star marina will provide 24-hour security, on-site customs and immigration services, 400-amp 480-volt power, fuel and pump-out service, laundry, shower and dressing room facilities.

An aerial view of the original Hurricane Hole. Atlantis is in the background left.

A rendering of the reimagined Hurricane Hole. To see a site plan, click here.

“With great respect for Hurricane Hole’s place in the rich history of Paradise Island and The Bahamas, we are committed to restoring this famous marina into a premier yachting destination, and a place for the community to enjoy,” said David Kosoy, executive chairman and founder of Sterling Global Financial, the project’s developer, manager and owner.

The restored marina will feature luxury dockside residences, restaurants, waterfront bars, a gourmet grocery store, executive office space, and an array of services. Separate pool, lounge and gym facilities will be dedicated for yacht captains and crew. To see a full site plan, click here.

Landside amenities will include a gourmet grocery store, provisioning services, wine and liquor boutique with dockside delivery, a luxury day spa and nail salon, full-service gym, a dry cleaner, pharmacy, bank, executive office space, medical clinic and pharmacy.

Sterling Global Financial manages and administers over $9 billion of assets in real estate investment, development, lending, infrastructure, and bank and trust services, according to a press release. For more information, email info@hurricaneholemarina.com or visit HurricaneHoleMarina.com.