St. Lucie River FEC Railroad Drawbridge Closures Scheduled for April and May

Beginning on April 19, night time closures to vessel traffic will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., followed by a 21-day full closure starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 1. Once repairs are completed and the bridge reopens to vessel traffic on May 22, there will be an additional seven day period of night closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast has been following this rehabilitation project closely and is maintaining regular communication with Florida East Coast Railway, Brightline and the United States Coast Guard.

“While MIATC is extremely concerned about the potential loss of revenue for marine-related businesses and the significant inconvenience to the commercial and recreational boating community, we are also hopeful the planned maintenance, upgrades, and new installations will ensure the near 100-year-old bridge will operate reliably and more efficiently,” said Dan Romence, chairman of the MIATC Bridges and Waterways Committee.

“We are further advised this temporary planned closure will help to avoid any operational failures that would result in an emergency closure, which would have a much larger impact on the marine community.”

MIATC will continue to communicate with FEC, Brightline and USCG, as well as federal, state and local officials to monitor preparations for the project and provide updates and any related information impacting our members.

Additionally, MIATC will continue to advocate on behalf of our members and the marine community to ensure regulation for the operation of the railroad drawbridge will acknowledge the right of way for maritime traffic while being fair and equal for both marine and rail passage, ensuring a safe boating environment, and not result in the drawbridge becoming an unreasonable obstruction to navigation.

Members are urged to contact Justin Beard, Executive Director of the MIATC, with any questions or concerns regarding the temporary bridge closure at jbeard@miatc.org or 772-539-2654.

