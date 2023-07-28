YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Fast & Furious, M/Y N1, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y FAST & FURIOUS

M/Y FAST & FURIOUS is a 2016 146-foot AB YACHTS 145 High Performance Sport Yacht that is for sale for $17,048,142 in Valletta, Malta. The vessel does exactly what it’s named for, reaching a top speed close to 42 knots. The owner spent three years creating FAST & FURIOUS, designing its layout for maximum usage and extended periods on board.

The vessel’s automatic doors in the aft cockpit open to a saloon that feels like a luxury apartment. Further into the yacht there is a dining table that sits 10 and a day head positioned on portside on the way to the galley. The master cabin, located on the main deck, includes a large walk-in wardrobe and a drop-down balcony on the starboard side. The lower deck includes four cabins varying in size, the galley, the crew mess area, and the crew cabins.

For more details on M/Y FAST & FURIOUS, visit YATCO here.

M/Y N1

M/Y N1 is a 2022 163-foot OVERMARINE GROUP motor yacht that is for sale for $39,595,684 in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey. The Mangusta 165 REV superyacht was developed collaboratively by Overmarine’s Engineering Department and Lobanov Design, making a vessel that has rounded and curved shapes, creating a timeless and elegant appearance. Drawing inspiration from 1930s sports cars, the vessel’s elongated bow, low profile, and dynamic lines conceal the yacht’s 499 GT interior volume.

N1 accommodates up to 12 guests with a master stateroom on the main deck, maximizing privacy for the owner while guests are situated on the lower deck. An innovate beach club, an infinity pool, and a tender garage that can accommodate a Williams 625 tender can also be found on N1. The yacht reaches a maximum speed of 34 knots and cruising speeds of 10 to 12 knots, while traveling silently thanks to Veem gyro stabilizers.

Visit YATCO here to read more on N1.

M/Y DAYA

M/Y Daya is a 2007 105-foot MANGUSTA Sport Yacht that is for sale for $3,400,000 in Miami Beach, Florida. Daya was updated in 2022 with one new engine (port) that has 156 hours, while its other engine was overhauled down to the block and has 62 hours. The upper salon and bridge were updated with a brand-new onyx bar in the upper salon.

Daya reaches a max speed of 31 knots with a cruising speed of 26 knots. Daya is currently in Nassau available for charters.

Click here to read more about Daya on YATCO.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y FARIBANA V

M/Y Faribana V is a 1998 178-foot motor yacht built by AMELS. The vessel features seven staterooms and achieves a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. Faribana V was listed with Northrop & Johnson and International Luxury Yachting Sarl before the sale. Read more about the recently sold yacht on YATCO here.

M/Y FRANCESCA

M/Y Francesca is a 2018 102-foot motor yacht built by CERRI CANTIERI NAVALI. Francesca reaches a max speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots while having four staterooms on board. Francesca was listed with Northrop & Johnson before the sale. Read more about Francesca on YATCO here.

M/Y Faribana V M/Y Francesca

Prices are subject to change.

Read last week’s Fleet Friday here!

Related Posts YATCO’s Fleet Friday: Hot Listings Report YATCO's Fleet Friday features two hot and new to market yacht listings and two recently sold listings.

CNI coaches entire fleet Camper & Nicholsons has expanded its professional development training and leadership coaching within its charter fleet to its fleet of managed yachts as well. The company…

Watermakers adds plane to fleet Ft. Lauderdale-based Watermakers Air has added the Caravan EX as the newest addition to its fleet of Cessna 208B Grand Caravans. Watermakers Air offers scheduled…

Tagged fast & furious, fleet friday, for sale, N1, yatco

Topics: