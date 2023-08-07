Teakdecking Systems Completes Third Phase of USS ALABAMA’s Deck Replacement

Teakdecking Systems completed the third phase of USS ALABAMA’s teak deck replacement project.

The USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park appointed Teakdecking Systems (TDS) to the task of replacing the teak deck on the WWII battleship. The teak deck on board the ship was 80 years old.

The three-year $8.5 million replacement project started in Nov. 2021, with the first of five phases involving the digitization and engineering of the deck. This was followed by the installation, which began in Feb. 2022. The third phase was completed on Aug. 3, 2023, with the new deck expected to be completed in July 2024.

The fabrication of the 21,000-square-foot deck is underway at TDS’s manufacturing facility in Sarasota. TDS estimates 19,000 hours will be needed for the fabrication of the deck, while installation will demand 21,000 hours of dedicated craftsmanship.

With the completion of the third phase, visitors can fully access the starboard side of the battleship. Finished items crafted from the worn original planks are also for sale and larger dimensions of the unfinished teak planks are sold by the linear foot by appointment only. All proceeds fund the teak deck replacement project.

“It is an honor for all of us at Teakdecking Systems to be entrusted with the responsibility of building and installing a new deck for the legendary USS ALABAMA battleship,” said Richard Strauss, CEO of Teakdecking Systems. “This project presents significant challenges, considering that the memorial park remains accessible to visitors, but our team are driven by a deep satisfaction of playing a part in restoring the historic battleship back to its former glory.”

The USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park is located at 2703 Battleship Parkway in Mobile, Alabama.

