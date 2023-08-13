World Record $6.2 Million Billfish Wins White Marlin Open

The $6.2 million billfish is a new world record amount.

A $6.2 million billfish won the White Marlin Open (WMO) after five days of fishing off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

The record winning catch was a 640.5-pound blue marlin caught by John Ols of Laytonsville, Maryland. The marlin was caught on the fifth and final day of the tournament on sportfishing yacht Floor Real, of Ocean City, Maryland.

While 551 white marlin and 46 blue marlin were unofficially caught throughout the tournament, only three billfish were brought in and only two weighed. Skirt Chaser just missed with a 67.5-pound white marlin and No Limit reeled in a blue marlin that missed the tournament’s 114-inch minimum length by two inches.

Since Floor Real caught the only qualifying billfish of the tournament, they won a hefty sum of the $10.5 million total purse. The $6.2 million awarded breaks the previous world record of $4.45 million set during last year’s WMO.

Ro Sham Bo of Ocean City, Maryland, weighed a 215-pound bigeye tuna, winning all $1.7 million in the $50,000 winner take all tournament. Since no qualifying white or blue marlin were caught in the division, all the prize money diverted to the top tuna. Reel Tight of Ocean City, Maryland, also won $1 million for their 265-pound bigeye tuna.

