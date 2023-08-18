YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y ARROW, M/Y N2H, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and two recently sold listings, including M/Y ARROW and M/Y N2H!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y ARROW

M/Y ARROW is a 2022 154-foot motor yacht built by SANLORENZO that is for sale for $34,999,000 in Miami Beach, Florida. ARROW is designed as an explorer yacht, with a sleek design that combines luxury with long-range cruising abilities. Some of the vessel’s most astonishing features are its helipad that allows you to transition between yacht and helicopter seamlessly, and explorer submarine with launch facilities.

ARROW comes equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems and a steel hull. ARROW can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. The vessel has five total cabins on board. ARROW will be featured in the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Visit YATCO here for more information about M/Y ARROW.

M/Y DOUBLE DOWN

M/Y DOUBLE DOWN is a 2010 214-foot motor yacht built by Codecasa that is for sale for $31,000,000 in Savannah Georgia. The 65-meter vessel was refitted in 2023. It sleeps up to 20 guests in nine staterooms and 19 crew in 11 cabins. DOUBLE DOWN reaches a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Read more about M/Y DOUBLE DOWN on YATCO here.

M/Y N2H

M/Y N2H is a 2017 159-foot motor yacht that is for sale in Palma, Spain, for $25,590,487. The vessel was refitted in 2022 at Amico shipyard, finishing its five-year DNV special survey while Massari Design completely renovated its interior spaces. The Rossinavi built yacht can accommodate 10 guests in five cabins, including a main deck owner’s suite that has two drop-down balconies.

A 3.5-meter pool with its own waterfall and sunpads fill the vast sun deck. N2H can reach a max speed of 15.7 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. This vessel has only ever been used privately.

Visit YATCO here to read more about M/Y N2H.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y ESPIRITU SANTO

M/Y ESPIRITU SANTO is a 2002 104-foot motor yacht built by OCEA FRANCE. The vessel was refit in 2022, with four staterooms on board. The yacht can reach a max speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. For more information on the recently sold yacht visit YATCO here.

M/Y Alexandra Jane

M/Y Alexandra Jane is a 1995 110-foot Flybridge motor yacht built by BROWARD. Alexandra Jane was refit in 2022 and has five staterooms on board. The vessel can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here to read more about M/Y Alexandra Jane.

ESPIRITU SANTO Alexandra Jane

Prices are subject to change.

Read last week’s Fleet Friday here.

Tagged fleet friday, yatco

Topics: