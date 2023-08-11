YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y MAGNA GRECIA, M/Y BERILDA, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y MAGNA GRECIA

M/Y MAGNA GRECIA is a 1986 209-foot motor yacht built by ELSFLETHER WERFT. It is for sale for $16,470,123 in Athens, Greece. The 37-year-old vessel reaches a max speed of 15 knots and can maintain a cruising speed of 14 knots. The yacht has six cabins on board and a gross tonnage of 850.

M/Y BERILDA

M/Y BERILDA is a 2001 155-foot FEADSHIP motor yacht that is for sale for $21,000,000 in Cannes, France. BERILDA underwent a comprehensive refit from 2020 to 2022, with a full repaint, remodeled sun deck, renewed guest bathrooms, gearbox rebuilds, a full W6 generator rebuild, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system. The vessel also completed its 20-year Lloyd’s survey.

The yacht can accommodate up to 14 guests in four guest suites and an owner’s suite. Guests can enjoy a refreshing jacuzzi, a sit-up wet bar, and a big screen television with surround sound on the sun deck. BERILDA is powered by twin 1014 horsepower Caterpillar diesel engines, allowing it to reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. BERILDA is scheduled to be in La Ciotat from Aug. 17 to Sep. 6 for previewing requests.

M/Y MOZA

M/Y MOZA is a 2007 142-foot Astonda semi-displacement motor yacht that is for sale for $8,564,464 in Valletta, Malta. MOZA is built with a steel hull and aluminum and is powered by twin MTU engines. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 12 knots. MOZA has 72,000-liter fuel tanks along with a shallow draft of 2.2 meters. The vessel was refit in 2011 and has five cabins.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y SEA BREEZE ONE

M/Y SEA BREEZE ONE is a 2004 101-foot motor yacht built by KAISERWERFT. SEA BREEZE ONE reaches a max speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots while having four staterooms on board. The vessel was listed with breezeYachting.swiss before the sale. Read more about the recently sold yacht on YATCO here.

