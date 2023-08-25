YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y LORETTA ANNE, M/Y Lucky Me, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y LORETTA ANNE and M/Y Lucky Me.

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y LORETTA ANNE

M/Y LORETTA ANNE is a 2012 154-foot motor yacht built by ALLOY YACHTS that is for sale for $17,900,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. LORETTA ANNE reaches a max speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. The vessel has four cabins and 444 gross tonnage. To see more about M/Y LORETTA ANNA visit YATCO here.

M/Y Lucky Me

M/Y Lucky Me is a 2016 151-foot Baglietto custom motor yacht that is for sale for $24,876,429 in Abu Dhabi Municipality, Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates. The vessel is Baglietto’s first custom fast-line series. Lucky Me has a beam of 9.2 meters, a draught of 2.1 meters, a volume of 496 GT, and an aluminum hull and superstructure.

The vessel can reach a maximum speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. The yacht’s interior was designed by Margherita Casprini, while its outdoor areas have been maximized to give the feeling of being close to the sea. The vessel has five cabins which accommodates 12 guests. For more information about M/Y Lucky Me visit YATCO here.

M/Y SECOND LOVE

M/Y SECOND LOVE is a 2004 146-foot TRINITY motor yacht that is for sale for $16,900,000 in West Palm Beach, Florida. SECOND LOVE reaches a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. The vessel has five cabins. Visit YATCO here for more information about M/Y SECOND LOVE.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y JOURNEY ON

M/Y JOURNEY ON is a 2000 85-foot motor yacht built by BURGER. It was refit in 2019 and has three staterooms. It can reach a max speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. The vessel was listed with Worth Avenue Yachts LLC – Fort Lauderdale before the sale. For more information about the recently sold yacht visit YATCO here.

