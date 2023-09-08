Raising the Bar Launches Career Maps for Superyacht Crew

Raising the Bar has launched a new website that offers detailed career maps for superyacht crew in all departments.

Raising the Bar has launched SuperyachtIndustryCareers.com, a website that provides detailed career maps for superyacht crew of all departments. Raising the Bar is a group of superyacht industry professionals formed with the purpose of identifying issues and putting forward suggestions of ways to improve the yachting industry.

Created in collaboration with the Superyacht Alliance for Professional Standards, the career maps help crew at every step along their yachting journey, from entry to moving up in the ranks. The maps were created to include timelines to help manage crew expectations and mandatory and required qualifications.

Raising the Bar and the Superyacht Alliance for Professional Standards hope that these maps will be used by training schools, recruitment companies, and senior crew to help support and encourage new crew in the industry.

View the crew maps here. To learn more about Raising the Bar or to inquire about joining the group, contact Karen Passman at [email protected]

