YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y LADY LARA, M/Y DAPPLE, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and three recently sold listings, including M/Y LADY LARA, M/Y DAPPLE, and more.

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y LADY LARA

M/Y LADY LARA is a 2015 298-foot motor yacht built by LURSSEN. The vessel is for sale for $243,494,463 in Monaco. LADY LARA features a spacious sun deck featuring a large pool, an office and library, a swim up bar, a dedicated cinema room, a touch and go helipad, and much more.

The 91-meter yacht can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots while having a range of 6,000nm at 12 knots. LADY LARA was refit during the winter of 2022-2023, including a full paint job, IT upgrades, security system upgrade, interior upkeep, new carpets, maintenance works, tank coating replacement, navigation system upgrade, and tender’s refurbishment. The yacht can accommodate 16 guests in eight cabins and four staff in two cabins. For more information about M/Y LADY LARA visit YATCO here and here!

M/Y DAPPLE

M/Y DAPPLE is a 2014 220-foot Shadow or Support Vessel Motor Yacht built by DAMEN YACHTING. DAPPLE’s unique look is due to the vessel being designed to maximize adventure. The vessel’s bridge allows for 360 views and seating, letting guests watch all the action. The vessel includes a gym on board, as well as a comfortable salon. The vessel is for sale for $29,388,612 in Antibes, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, France.

DAPPLE can fit six guests in three staterooms and 16 crew. There are additional bunks, with one of them being situated in the hospital on the yacht. 250 square meters of deck space is dedicated to carrying watercraft, along with a fully commercial helicopter deck. DAPPLE has impressive range to go along with its ability of traveling anywhere, reaching 6,000 nm at 15 knots or an extended range of 8,700nm at 13.5 knots. For more information on M/Y DAPPLE visit YATCO here!

S/Y Rosehearty

S/Y Rosehearty is a 2006 183-foot sailing yacht built by PERINI NAVI. The yacht is for sale for $26,234,584 in Imperia, Liguria, Italy. Rosehearty can reach a max speed of 15.5 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 13 knots. The vessel was refit five times since 2006, with the most recent one in 2022 adding a new shore power convertor installed with capability to sync with ship’s generators, new hydraulic hoses on the steering gear, passarelle and forward tender bay hatches, and more. The yacht features seven cabins on board. For more information on M/Y Rosehearty visit YATCO here!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

S/Y PALIADOR

S/Y PALIADOR is a 2002 102-foot cruising or racing sailboat built by ALLOY YACHTS. The vessel has four staterooms on board. The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 12.5 knots and a cruising speed of 10.4 knots. For more information on the recently sold yacht visit YATCO here.

M/Y MAROON

M/Y MAROON is a 2017 88-foot motor yacht built by RIVA. The recently sold yacht can reach a max speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots. The vessel has four staterooms on board. Visit YATCO here for more details on M/Y MAROON.

M/Y Benedetto

M/Y Benedetto is a 2014 62-foot motor yacht built by PERSHING. The yacht has two staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 46 knots and a cruising speed of 42 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Benedetto.

Prices are subject to change.

