YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y PHOENIX 2, M/Y SAVANNAH, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and three recently sold listings, including M/Y PHOENIX 2, M/Y SAVANNAH, and more.

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y PHOENIX 2

M/Y PHOENIX 2 is a 2010 295-foot motor yacht built by LURSSEN. The 90-meter yacht is for sale for $132,877,470 in Monaco. The vessel extensive exterior spaces across several decks, and its interior includes a movie theater, spa and gym, a beauty salon, a beach club, and an elevator. Its interior and exterior are styled by the highly acclaimed Winch Design. 14 guests can be accommodated in seven cabins on board. PHOENIX 2 can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

M/Y SAVANNAH

M/Y SAVANNAH is a 2015 274-foot motor yacht that is Antibes, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, France. The vessel was built by FEADSHIP. The vessel is the world’s first electro-mechanic superyacht combined with a battery bank of over 1 megawatt. SAVANNAH’s hull and propulsion set-up provide fuel savings of 30% compared to comparable vessels. The vessel can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

The vessel underwent a full repaint in 2020, along with numerous other upgrades. SAVANNAH also features a partially submerged ‘Nemo’ underwater lounge that is the first of its kind. A touch-and-go helipad, an elevator, a gym, a spa, basketball court, driving range, and DJ station are also featured on the yacht. 12 guests can be accommodated across six cabins. The price of the vessel is told on application, but the yacht comes with both a 9.5-meter limousine tender and a 9.5-meter sport tender.

M/Y ARTISAN

M/Y ARTISAN is a 2019 206-foot motor yacht built by BENETTI. The yacht is currently for sale with an asking price that is told on application in Ventimiglia, Liguria, Italy. The 63-meter yacht can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. The vessel had five decks which include a gym, yoga deck, office and lounge area, bar and pool space, and more. ARTISAN has seven cabins on board.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y KISMET

M/Y KISMET is a 2014 312-foot motor yacht built by LURSSEN. The vessel features seven staterooms on board. It can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y KISMET.

M/Y COUNTLESS

M/Y COUNTLESS is a 2016 132-foot motor yacht built by BENETTI. The yacht can reach a max speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots. It features six staterooms on board. For more information on M/Y COUNTLESS visit YATCO here.

M/Y SOSA

M/Y SOSA is a 2018 124-foot semi-displacement motor yacht built by SANLORENZO. The vessel features five staterooms on board. SOSA can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Visit YATCO here for more on M/Y SOSA.

Prices are subject to change.

