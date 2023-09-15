YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y PREDATOR, M/Y FORCE BLUE, among others!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and three recently sold listings, including M/Y PREDATOR, M/Y FORCE BLUE, and more.

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y PREDATOR

M/Y PREDATOR is a 2008 238-foot motor yacht built by Feadship. This vessel is one of the quietest Feadships ever created and is the first Feadship with a reverse-bow to ever hit the water. It is widely recognized as a “temple of technology,” and its revolutionary four-engine propulsion setup helped create its name.

PREDATOR was refit in 2016 and can now accommodate 10 guests across five suites compared to its original accommodation of six guests in three suites. The yacht has an immense GT of 1,467 and can reach a top speed of 25.5 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. This vessel is currently for sale for $84,184,951 in Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey. For more details on M/Y PREDATOR visit YATCO here.

M/Y FORCE BLUE

M/Y FORCE BLUE is a 2002 231-foot motor yacht built by ROYAL DENSHIP. It is an all-steel explorer yacht built to RINA classification and MCA compliance. The 1,325GT yacht was recently refit in 2022 with exterior design by H2 Yacht Design and interior design by Michele Bonan. FORCE BLUE can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites and includes a cinema, a large bridge deck bar, a lower deck spa, sauna, and massage room, and more.

Twin 1,850 hp Caterpillar engines allow FORCE BLUE to reach a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots with a range of 8,000nm. The yacht is currently for sale in Athens, Attica Region, Greece, but the asking price is on application. For more information on M/Y FORCE BLUE visit YATCO here.

M/Y VENTUM MARIS

M/Y VENTUM MARIS is a 2011 215-foot motor yacht built by AMELS. The 66-meter vessel is for sale in turnkey condition and includes a touch-and-go helipad, a large tender garage, and a guest elevator. This vessel is a part of the AMELS 212 limited edition series. VENTUM MARIS was refit in 2019 and 2021 and can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven large cabins.

With a GT of 1,503, VENTUM MARIS can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. The vessel is currently for sale in Monaco with an asking price of $69,140,110. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y VENTUM MARIS.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Madsummer

M/Y Madsummer is a 2019 311-foot motor yacht that was built by LURSSEN. The vessel has 10 staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 18.5 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. It also boasts a GT of 3,125. For more information on the recently sold vessel visit YATCO here.

M/Y VICTORIA VIENNA

M/Y VICTORIA VIENNA is a 2018 92-foot motor yacht built by FERRETTI CUSTOM. The vessel has five staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 14.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots. For more details on the just sold vessel visit YATCO here.

M/Y SAMADHI

M/Y SAMADHI is a 2006 200-foot motor yacht built by Feadship. The 60-meter vessel was refit in 2023. It boasts a GT of 1,036 and has six staterooms on board. It can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. For more information on the recently sold vessel visit YATCO here.

Prices are subject to change.

