YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y SEAGREEN, M/Y BARTALI, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and two recently sold listings, including M/Y SEAGREEN, M/Y BARTALI, and more.

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y SEAGREEN

M/Y SEAGREEN is a 2020 133-foot motor yacht built by Benetti. The yacht is currently for sale for $24,608,573 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The vessel has a beam of 8.3 meters and a draft of 2.1 meters, along with GT of 310. SEAGREEN has five cabins and can reach a max speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. For more information on M/Y SEAGREEN visit YATCO here.

M/Y BARTALI

M/Y BARTALI is a 2016 154-foot motor yacht built by WIDER. The motor yacht is currently for sale for $24,501,112 in Antibes, France. The vessel can reach a max speed of 13 knots and maintains a cruising speed of 12 knots. Its beam is 8.6 meters and has a GT of 484. BARTALI has five cabins. Visit YATCO here to learn more about M/Y BARTALI.

S/Y ASGARD

S/Y ASGARD is a 1993 140-foot sailing yacht built by ABEKING & RASMUSSEN. The sailing yacht is currently for sale for $10,638,641 in Antibes, France. The vessel was refit in 2020. It has a beam of 8.4 meters and a GT of 152. It can reach a max speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. ASGARD has four cabins on board. For more information on this vessel, visit YATCO here.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y ASLAN

M/Y ASLAN is a 2019 95-foot motor yacht built by BENETTI. The recently sold yacht has five staterooms on board. It can reach a max speed of 13.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots. For more information on M/Y ASLAN, visit YATCO here.

M/Y ARMATHIA

M/Y ARMATHIA is a 1989 98-foot motor yacht built by LOWLAND. The yacht can reach a max speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. It has four staterooms on board. For more information on the recently sold vessel visit YATCO here.

