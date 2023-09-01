YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y WABASH, M/Y AQUILLA, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes four hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y WABASH and M/Y AQUILLA.

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y WABASH

M/Y WABASH is a 2018 132-foot motor yacht built by Benetti that is for sale for $16,950,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WABASH was refit in 2023 and can accommodate up to 14 guests in six staterooms with seven crewmembers. With a GT of 346, the vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. For more information about M/Y WABASH visit YATCO here!

M/Y AQUILLA

M/Y AQUILLA is a 2003 121-foot motor yacht built by CANTIERI NAVALI DI TERMOLI that is for sale for $3,795,848 in Athens, Greece. The 37-meter vessel was crafted in Italy and offers a spacious interior with two master cabins, one VIP suite, and two twin cabins. The yacht also has an expansive space on the flybridge, with plenty of room for entertainment and relaxation. AQUILLA can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y AQUILLA!

M/Y 4*PUPPIES

M/Y 4*PUPPIES is a 2003 130-foot motor yacht that was originally named UNITY. The PALMER JOHNSON built yacht is now for sale for $7,900,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel offers five staterooms that can accommodate up to 14 guests, including a full beam skylounge. 4*PUPPIES underwent a recent refit and has never been chartered. The vessel can reach a max speed of 14.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here to learn more about M/Y 4*PUPPIES!

M/Y GRATEFUL

M/Y GRATEFUL is a 2023 111-foot motor yacht that was built by BENETTI. The vessel is for sale for $18,328,525 in Viareggio, Tuscany, Italy. GRATEFUL boasts five cabins and 269 GT. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y GRATEFUL.

Prices are subject to change.

