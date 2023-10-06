YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y LADY BEATRICE, M/Y OMNIA, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes four hot and new to market yachts and two recently sold listings, including M/Y LADY BEATRICE, M/Y OMNIA, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y LADY BEATRICE

M/Y LADY BEATRICE is a 1993 196-foot motor yacht built by FEADSHIP. The yacht is for sale for $23,184,252 in Monaco. 16 guests can fit in eight cabins while 17 crew can fit in nine cabins on board. LADY BEATRICE was refit in 2023, completing its 30-year Lloyds survey, ceramic coating of the entire yacht’s paintwork, and antifouling application.

The vessel is still under its original ownership and has only ever been privately used. LADY BEATRICE can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. For more information on M/Y LADY BEATRICE visit YATCO here!

M/Y OMNIA

M/Y OMNIA is a 1974 200-foot Expedition or Explorer motor yacht built by AMELS. OMNIA is for sale in Athens, Greece, for $24,238,081. The vessel has undergone a 14-month comprehensive structural, mechanical, and cosmetic refit in May 2022. Jonny Horsfield of H2 design designed the newly built superstructure that the yacht now boasts after its refit.

OMNIA has only been privately used and is fully RINA classified. 16 guests can be accommodated in eight cabins on board. The yacht can reach a max speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. For more information on M/Y OMNIA visit YATCO here!

M/Y KD

M/Y KD is a 2018 172-foot steel motor yacht built by SANLORENZO. The yacht is for sale in Gocek, Mugla, Turkey for $34,776,377. KD’s exterior was designed by Official Italiana Design, while its interior design is by Tiziana Vercellesi. KD has high levels of insulation and build strategies, giving it unmatched low noise and vibration levels.

KD accommodates up to 11 crew members in five cabins and 12 guests in six cabins. KD can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y KD.

M/Y LADY NORA

M/Y LADY NORA is a 1998 143-foot displacement motor yacht built by BROWARD. LADY NORA is for sale for $6,849,893 in San Remo, Liguria, Italy. LADY NORA was originally named COCOA BEAN when it was built at BROWARD’s Dania shipyard in the United States. The vessel has only had two owners and is in great shape after extensive refits since 2018. The yacht boasts a brand-new crew area, with accommodation of up to 9 crewmembers. 13 guests can be accommodated across five staterooms on board. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. For more information on M/Y LADY NORA visit YATCO here.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Azimut Grande

M/Y Azimut Grande is a 2020 105-foot motor yacht built by AZIMUT YACHTS. The. Recently sold vessel can reach a max speed of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 21 knots. The yacht features five staterooms on board. For more information on M/Y Azimut Grande visit YATCO here.

M/Y THEO & SOFIA

M/Y THEO & SOFIA is a 2012 76-foot motor yacht built by MONTE CARLO YACHTS. The recently sold yacht has four staterooms on board. It can reach a max speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots. For more information on the recently sold vessel visit YATCO here!

