YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y SANTA MARIA, M/Y CHASSEUR, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes four hot and new to market yachts and four recently sold listings, including M/Y SANTA MARIA, M/Y CHASSEUR, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y SANTA MARIA

M/Y SANTA MARIA is a 1963 160-foot motor yacht built by FEADSHIP. The historical yacht is a part of the Feadship Heritage Fleet and was built for Henry Ford II. At the time of its creation, it was the most expensive Feadship built. The vessel has seen continuous refits since 1963, adding new engines, generators, and zero speed stabilizers.

Ford requested that SANTA MARIA’s interior was built with an old chateau feel, and so interior designer Jacques Frank produced a weather-beaten effect that is still standing. The vessel accommodates 10 guests in four staterooms including a spacious master suite. Six crew members can also be accommodated on board. The yacht can reach a max speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots. SANTA MARIA is currently for sale for $6,306,306 in Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain. Visit YATCO here for more information about M/Y SANTA MARIA!

M/Y CHASSEUR

M/Y CHASSEUR is a 2016 160-foot motor yacht built by CHRISTENSEN. The vessel is currently for sale for $32,750,000 in Palm Beach, Florida. CHASSEUR has undergone two refits since 2016, most recently in 2022, equipping it with the latest in luxury amenities. Six staterooms that can fit 13 on board come ready for guests to enjoy massive space and comfort, elevator access, en-suite baths, and individual climate controls.

CHASSEUR is also helicopter capable and has and updated tenders and toy inventory since 2022. The yacht has quantum zero speed stabilizers, ensuring guests a smooth trip. The vessel can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here to learn more about M/Y CHASSEUR!

M/Y Maverick

M/Y Maverick is a 165-foot motor yacht that was built in 2022 by Overmarine. Maverick is one of four Oceano 50 models and was designed by Alberto Mancini. The vessel is in the top 10% by LOA in the world and is one of 493 motor yachts in the 45–50-meter size range with a volume of 12.57 GT.

Maverick can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites while carrying 11 crew members on board. The vessel has twin diesel MTU (12V 2000 M86) 1,700hp engines, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots with a range of up to 4,500 nautical miles while cruising. Maverick is currently for sale for $39,900,000 in Miami, Florida, but is not for sale to U.S. residents in U.S. waters. For more information about M/Y Maverick visit YATCO here!

M/Y JAGUAR

M/Y JAGUAR is a 2005 183-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $23,847,377 in Monaco. The vessel was built by BENETTI, with its exterior designed by Stefano Natucci. JAGUAR underwent a major refit in 2023, having its interior transformed by Emilie Dufva Barreca.

JAGUAR can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins, while including a crew of 12. The vessel can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. For more information on M/Y JAGUAR visit YATCO here.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y GAYLE FORCE

M/Y GAYLE FORCE is a 2003 95-foot Expedition or Explored motor yacht built by BLOEMSMA VAN BREEMEN. The vessel was refit in 2018 and has three staterooms on board. The yacht can reach a max speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y GAYLE FORCE.

M/Y Another Day In Paradise

M/Y Another Day In Paradise is a 2020 92-foot sport fisherman yacht built by VIKING. The vessel has six staterooms on board. It can reach a max speed of 34 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots. For more information on M/Y Another Day In Paradise visit YATCO here.

Prices are subject to change.

