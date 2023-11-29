Oasis Lounge at FLIBS 2023 a Success

More than 1,600 captains, crew, sponsors and industry VIPs relaxed, networked and enjoyed various events in the Oasis Lounge over five days of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

For the 20th year, co-organizers Global Marine Travel and Yacht Chandlers offered captains and crew working the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show a place to unwind, eat, and enjoy events with other industry members. Originally called The Captains Hideout, the Oasis Lounge is a free service to captains and crew working the show, created as a gift of appreciation for all of the work they do.

The Oasis Lounge had two locations at FLIBS, an on-land air-conditioned tent near the International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum in the main section of the show. The second location was at the Superyacht Village (SYV), with a similar luxurious indoor and outdoor atmosphere.

The Oasis Lounge’s main location offered captains and crew a variety of different sandwich and salad options for their meals, along with a fully stocked bar. Organizers at the Swimming Hall of Fame location ordered 150 daily meals on Wednesday and Thursday and 190 daily meals from Friday to Sunday, but there was never any food left with 70 superyachts and their crew registered at the location.

Apart from the great food and drinks, the privacy of the Oasis Lounges was important to Dylon Adam, a crew member on M/Y Victoria del Mar.

“As crew you don’t really want to go out and have a meal or a drink where everyone is sort of watching you, so being in your own little spot is quite nice,” Adam said.

Although the Oasis Lounge’s SYV location was not easily accessible by foot if your yacht was docked at the Bahia Mar part of FLIBS, a special tender and van were available for captains and crew wanting to go to and from both locations. The SYV location offered a buffet alongside an open bar, feeding 150 captains, crew and boat builders at the SYV.

Both Oasis Lounge locations offered Wi-Fi, music, sponsor giveaways, streaming of live sports and events catered towards captains and crew. The Oasis Lounge hosted a watch party of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final, a tablescaping competition between crewmembers, the Superyacht Chef Sushi Showdown, and two floral arranging competitions at both locations.

The Swimming Hall of Fame location’s floral competition saw six teams of yacht crew members compete. Master Florist Walter Vermeulen from Dianthus Miami hosted the competition, with all the participating teams given the exact same flowers, foliage and design supplies.

With just a few hours to create a floral masterpiece based on a surprise theme, Stewardess Dominique Hakim and Steward Marshall Sisson of M/Y Hospitality won first place and with it, $500 in GMT flight vouchers. Chief Stewardess Molly Slayter of M/Y Akula secured second place receiving a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses.

The SYV competition saw Victoria Sheehan of M/Y Drinkability win first place and receive $500 worth of GMT flight vouchers, while Lydia Moolman and Bianca Tonkinson of M/Y Ice Bear secured second place.

These competitions and events, along with the networking, meals and good times with friends were a huge highlight of FLIBS for Slayter.

“It’s way better with it here, thank god it’s here,” Slayter said. “I think it’s a great bonding experience and it brings people together.”

Harley Prosser, a fellow crew member of Slayter aboard M/Y Akula, couldn’t imagine his FLIBS experience without the Oasis Lounge.

“I feel like we’d just be stuck on the boat otherwise,” Prosser said.

These opinions were exactly what Tim Davey, founder and managing director of GMT, hoped for when creating and organizing the Oasis Lounge.

“We really enjoy seeing the crew once a year at FLIBS, giving them a place to get away from the show, giving them some air conditioning, food, beverage, a place to hang out,” Davey said. “They come away refreshed and ready for that next shift standing on the docks giving all the customers a friendly smile – so it really is a home away from home during the boat show.”

The Oasis Lounge proved to be popular among captains and crew during this year’s boat show, and their locations within the show was a big reason for the success.

“The locations that show management and Informa have put us in this year are fantastic and convenient for all the crews off the larger superyachts to come and see us,” Davey said. “We look forward to do the same next year!”

