The Crossing: Through Blue Film Premieres Soon

Locale Films’ The Crossing: Through Blue film about this year’s The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis is set to premier in Fort Lauderdale on December 21.

Locale Films’ “The Crossing: Through Blue” revisits the events that occurred at this year’s Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis through the lens of Team Blu3. The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis is an annual paddleboarding race from Bimini, Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach, Florida in support of the Piper’s Angels Foundation.

Fans and participants of The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) can be the first to see “The Crossing: Through Blue” by Locale Films at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Savor Cinema, located at 503 SE 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets to attend the premiere are $10, with all net proceeds from ticket sales being donated to Piper’s Angels Foundation.

A social hour from 6 to 7 p.m. in the cinema’s courtyard will feature light snacks and refreshments before showtime at 7 p.m. The courtyard area will remain open from 8 to 9 p.m. for an afterparty with live music.

Blake Carmichael, CEO and founder of Dive Blu3, finished first in the Competitive Men’s 14’ SUP Solo Division of The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis. Locale Films went along for Carmichael’s 80-mile crossing, documenting the depths of human emotion and power of resilience of Carmichael and numerous other participants.

The film will also feature Travis Suit, founder of The Crossing for CF and The Piper’s Angels Foundation, and his backstory. Alex Schulze, founder of 4Ocean, and their annual beach clean-up on Bimini will also be featured in the film.

Buy your ticket here!

Triton covered Blake Carmichael’s 80-mile crossing in our recent issue! Click here to read it!

Related Posts Whale shark movie premieres Marine scientist, artist and conservationist Guy Harvey will present his latest documentary, “Whale Sharks in the Yucatan: A Guy Harvey Expedition,” at Georgia Aquarium, in…

CYBA launches Save the Blue The Charter Yachts Brokers Association (CYBA) has launched the 2014 "Save the Blue" Awards, its third annual recognition of charter yachts that make the effort…

Blue Water Warriors christened Mate Karen and Capt. Andrew Grego christened the 37-foot aluminum boat they built to take injured U.S. military personnel out on the water. Dozens of…

Topics: