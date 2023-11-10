YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y ALI BABA, M/Y SECRET, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y ALI BABA, M/Y SECRET, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y ALI BABA

M/Y ALI BABA is a 2012 163-foot motor yacht built by ISA YACHTS. The yacht is currently for sale for $23,441,338 in Monaco. ALI BABA features two master suites and four VIP cabins on board. Some standout features on the 50-meter vessel includes a hammam, a beach club, and a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy.

ALI BABA comes equipped with Naiad zero-speed stabilizers, an extensive 2022/2023 refit, and a recent 10-year class survey. The vessel boasts a 4,500 nautical mile range and can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y ALI BABA.

M/Y SECRET

M/Y SECRET is a 2012 153-foot motor yacht built by HEESEN YACHTS. SECRET is currently for sale for $26,442,256 in Bodrum, Turkey. The 47-meter full displacement yacht has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with its exterior designed by Omega Architects while British studio Bannenberg & Rowell fashioned its 491GT interior. Some features on board SECRET include a fully equipped heated curved bar, a jacuzzi surrounded by sun pads, and cactus garden planters surrounding the areas.

The vessel has completed its 10-year survey and was repainted in 2021 with a petrol-blue hull and white superstructure. 12 guests can sleep in five suits on board SECRET. The vessel has twin 1,341 hp MTU diesel engines that allow the yacht to reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots with a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles. More on M/Y SECRET can be found on YATCO here.

M/Y BOUCHON

M/Y BOUCHON is a 2002 150-foot motor yacht built by TRINITY. The vessel is currently for sale for $14,900,000 in Palm Beach, United States. BOUCHON features five cabins on board along with modern amenities like an upgraded entertainment systems and different types of dining experiences. BOUCHON has undergone a recent refit that includes a fresh paint job. The vessel’s cruising speed is 14 knots. For more information on M/Y BOUCHON visit YATCO here.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Party Girl

M/Y Party Girl, a 205-foot motor yacht that was built by ICON YACHTS in 2013, is in turn-key condition. The six-deck vessel had its exterior designed by Redman Whitely Dixon and its interior designed by the award-winning Cristiano Gatto Design Team.

The yacht’s interior was designed with the owner’s need for wide entertainment areas to share with guests and roomy spaces for his privacy. A 55-foot-long main salon portrays the bigger entertainment areas he wished for, while the owner’s cabin that is distributed between two decks includes a direct link to a panoramic salon lounge for privacy. Woods like mahogany, rosewood, and dark walnut can be found throughout the main deck salon and guest cabins, while ebony and Canaletto walnut can be found on the owner areas and upper deck salon. Party Girl has eight staterooms on board, sleeping up to 17. The vessel also has nine cabins for crew members, accommodating up to 18.

The yacht’s exterior includes a steel hull, aluminum superstructure, and teak decks. Party Girl comes with an oversized garage in the foredeck for its tenders and toys. The garage is big enough to fit one 2012 24-foot Dariel DT7.5, a 21-foot 2017 Novurania inflatable tender with twin engines, a 15-foot Zodiac Ribo, three Yamaha jet skis, and two seabobs. Party Girl’s gross tonnage is 1,226, while it has a beam of 11.56 meters. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots, a cruising speed of 14 knots, and has a fuel capacity of 51,030 gallons.

Party Girl has received its fair share of upgrades since 2013, including teak improvements, an overhaul of its main engines, and installation of Starlink. The vessel completed its 10-year class survey in May of 2022. For more information on M/Y Party Girl, visit YATCO here!

