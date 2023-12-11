boot Düsseldorf Startup Pitching Competition Seeks Startups

The pitching competition at boot Düsseldorf provides startups with a valuable opportunity to share their product to industry innovators.

Yachting Ventures, in partnership with boot Düsseldorf and European Boating Industry (EBI), is inviting startups to participate in a pitching competition on Tuesday, January 23, at the show. The competition looks to foster industry innovators while connecting startups with other industry professionals.

The competition includes five startups that will present their products and solutions to a panel of industry experts who are interested in investing in the space. Several criteria will be used to evaluate pitches, including uniqueness, market potential, scalability, and overall impact on leisure marine in terms of sustainability.

The winning startup will receive a free stand at boot Düsseldorf in 2025. boot Düsseldorf features over 1,500 exhibitors, 16 exhibition halls, and an estimated 237,000 attendees, making it one of the world’s largest yacht and watersports show. Other winning benefits include media coverage from Yachting Ventures and boot Düsseldorf.

Today is the last day applications can be submitted. To apply, click here!

“Raising funds is tough for startups, and it takes a while – so founders need to get in front of investors whenever they can,” said Gabbie Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures. “The generous prize not only adds value to the winning startup but also provides a tangible opportunity for them to showcase their product at boot in 2025.”

