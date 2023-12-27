Sydney Hobart Yacht Race’s Second Day Begins

The 2023 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is moving to its second day of racing, with two yachts neck-and-neck for first place.

Less than 10 nautical miles separated the two vessels in the competitions latest update, with the lead pair being 101 and 107 nautical miles east of Helen's Point, respectively.

Andoo Comanche is currently leading the race after one day of racing. Less than 10 nautical miles separated the two vessels in the competitions latest update, with the lead pair being 101 and 107 nautical miles east of Helen’s Point, respectively.

The race for third place is just as competitive as the one for first, with URM Group third on line, followed by Moneypenny and then Alive. Only 7.62 nautical miles separate the three vessels as they sail south of Gabo Island.

92 boats are still currently racing, with 14 of them being two-handed entries. 11 boats have retired from the start of the race, with two-handed entry Currawong being one of them. Currawong was a popular participant in last year’s race, being the last to reach Hobart.

Imagery by Andrea Francolini.

