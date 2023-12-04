Triton Destinations: Formentera and Function

Spain’s exotic secret might be out of the bag now.

When you first reach the beach at Formentera you might be mistaken for thinking, wait a second, did we get real lost? Did we navigate to the Caribbean by mistake? But no, don’t let the turquoise shores fool you. You’re in Spain, just not as you might have pictured it. In the nicest way imaginable.

Formentera, for this reason, is known as the Maldives of Europe. Because nowhere else on the continent are you going to find waters this astoundingly crystal clear. And adding to that hidden gem-status, at 82 kilometers squared with a mere 12,000 full time residents, Formentera is the smallest and most southerly of the Balearic Islands. So small it doesn’t even have an airport – anybody flying in must do so via the island that’s basically it’s complete antithesis, Ibiza, Europe’s party capital, where you may smugly stroll past the perpetually hungover party zombies knowing that, in Ibiza’s more sensible little sister, you’re unlikely to become one of them.

When you reach the famous beaches, you’ll know it was worth the journey. You’ll find yourself spoiled for stunning views, with postcard-perfect cliffs and sands as well as endless caves and underground passages due to its peculiar geomorphological formation, leading to the island often being likened to a cheese (but worry not, it doesn’t smell like one.) Cova d’Estrips, Cova Foradada, Cova des Fum or Cala en Baster (Cala Envasté) are the most popular of the caves, and the sea caves of Punta Rasa can even be accessed by kayak, paddle surf or by the unmissable boat tours.

BlueSea sailing is run by brothers Gabriel and Rueben, who take guests around the island showing off the highlights, including one beach that has been voted the best beach in Europe, and one of the highest rated in the world, Playa de Ses Illetes. This paradise has scooped numerous prizes thanks to its shallow, crystalline waters and chalk white sands, and remains largely unbuilt on and natural, which is quite the novelty.

But it’s not all about Illetes, breathtaking though it undoubtedly is; there are several other world class beaches on the island. In fact, you can barely throw a rock without hitting one. And there are plenty of rocks to test that out! The sea is perfect for a family paddle or more adventurous water sports. Naturally, some of the top restaurants overlook these beaches too. The Quimera restaurant is a luscious setting to watch the sunset while gazing out on the ocean, drinking local organic wine and learning that artichoke can be a treat rather than merely a good source of vitamins. At the stylish Terenka, you can enjoy a sublime lunch, then sunbathe by the infinity pool where the staff give you with seemingly effortless world class service. And the Casa Pasha restaurant – in the same family as the famous Ibiza nightclub – while on the pricier end (all the great restaurants on the island aren’t cheap, to be fair,) the nectar-like Rose wine and heavenly asparagus will provide lifelong memories in ways you never expected. Rafalet is an old favourite on the island that’s slightly more reasonable with the Euros, and gives a real traditional family feel.

There are 32 green routes to explore, with more than 100 kilometres of landscapes to get lost in and what feels like unlimited surroundings of great beauty and heritage value, especially for an island you can drive from one end to the other in half an hour, easily. Formentera is proud of how it has managed to protect what’s special about it versus losing its soul through crowds and industrialization. Proof of this is the fact there are no traffic lights on the island; there’s never enough traffic to warrant them. Fittingly, you can always go.

But that’s not to imply that without red, amber and green there isn’t still a wealth of colour. As well as the azures, Formentera can proudly boast accommodating the extraordinary phenomena of the archipelago: the migrations of the flamingos. Pretty in pink is an understatement. You’ll see why they flock.

A popular way to explore the island, or just a practical way to get to the nearby shops and restaurants, is by bike, which can be hired through by the friendly staff at Es Pas. Riding past picturesque cottages, local farmers, sheep and the occasional beach would enable even the busiest city-wired brains to breathe in some much-needed country air and tranquillity. That being said, you might not want to bike back from one of the wine tours though as you might feel a tad unsteady on the pedals after a few saucy samples. Although the local wines are additive-free and so at least a hangover isn’t something you’ll need to worry about, unlike the ravers across the water in Ibiza. One tour, Terramol, gives a really authentic history lesson of their local vineyards for 25 Euros per person, explaining how the unique history and settings of the island have led to liquid gold in terms of vino. And definitely try their vermouth too! (Hic.)

After luxury beaches indulging in the aforementioned fine wines and delicious dining experiences, you won’t want to leave Formentera, but when it’s time to get back to work, you’ll be eager to share Spain’s secret… for as long as it remains a secret, anyway.

Read Triton’s new issue here!

Tagged destinations

Topics: