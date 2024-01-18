Seaman’s Book Now Required in Mallorca for Stamping Out

From Jan. 1, 2024, crew stamping out in Mallorca will only be able to do so if they have a Seaman’s Book, according to new instructions issued by senior police headquarters in Palma on Dec. 15.

The instructions also clarify that employment letters, crew contracts, or other documentation will no longer be accepted as proof of seafarer status, making a Seaman’s Book vital.

“Yacht crew will need to present a discharge book from the flag state where they reside. Failure to do so will mean that immigration authorities will not stamp crew out of the country,” Nautilus wrote in a news update in late December 2023.

This can have consequences if you’re a non-European Union crewmember — if you’re not stamped out, the days will count towards your 90-day Schengen stay. After 90 days, you will have to leave the Schengen area.

Nautilus recommends that crew apply for a discharge book (Seaman’s Book) from their flag state of residence or the flag state of the vessel as soon as possible.

The declaration from senior police headquarters in Palma states that these changes are to maintain a uniform criterion at the border posts and are in accordance with current legislation.

