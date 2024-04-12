YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y W, M/Y NEENAH, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y W, M/Y NEENAH, and M/Y LEIGHT STAR!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y W

M/Y W is a 189-foot motor yacht that was built by Feadship and delivered in 2013. The yacht underwent a 10-month refit in 2020 and is in “as new” condition — with new amenities and a grey hull. W accommodates up to 10 guests in in six spacious staterooms, including a master stateroom with its own private balcony, walk-in closet, and a lavish en-suite bath.

W features vast outdoor living areas along its 68-foot-long sundeck. Several sunbathing spaces, alarge Jacuzzi, a shaded bar, and alfresco dining are available on the sundeck. W can reach a max speed of 15.6 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. W is currently for sale for $54,210,983 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y W!

M/Y NEENAH

M/Y NEENAH is a 164-foot motor yacht that was built by WESTPORT and delivered in 2020. The yacht is currently for sale for $39,995,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. NEENAH is the final 50-meter Westport vessel to be launched in 2020 from the company’s Port Angeles, WA facility, features design elements similar to those of the newly redesigned 52-meter model, particularly its revamped exterior bulwarks. NEENAH can reach a max speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y NEENAH!

M/Y LEIGHT STAR

M/Y LEIGHT STAR is a 143-foot expedition or explorer motor yacht that was built by PALATKA SHIPBUILDING, INC and delivered in 1984. LEIGHT STAR was refit in 2008. The yacht was constructed with rigid steel with an aluminum residing structure. The vessel can accommodate 12 guests in six suites. Some of the yacht’s amenities include a helicopter pad and a 14-person jacuzzi. Read more about M/Y LEIGHT STAR on YATCO here!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

S/Y ASPIRATION

ASPIRATION is a 86-foot cruising or racing sailing boat built by SWAN and delivered in 1988. It was refit in 2016. The vessel has three staterooms on board and has a displacement of 55,000 kg. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y ASPIRATION.

Prices are subject to change.

